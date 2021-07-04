First spacewalk at the new Chinese station in Tiangong

Beijing (AFP)

Two astronauts conducted China’s first tandem spacewalk on Sunday, working outside their country’s new Tiangong station orbiting Earth.

Three Chinese astronauts took off in June, docking at the space station where they are to stay for three months as part of China’s longest crewed mission to date.

On Sunday morning, two of them came out of the central module, said the Chinese Manned Space Agency.

The first, Liu Boming, was transported using a mechanical arm to a construction site and the other, Tang Hongbo, moved by climbing outside the hatch.

In a video clip of Liu leaving the booth, he exclaimed, “Wow, that’s too good in here.”

Their mission is to elevate a panoramic camera outside of Tianhe’s central module, as well as to test the robotic arm that will be used to transfer future modules around the station, state media said.

Television footage showed the astronauts preparing for the spacewalk by donning their gear and performing health checks during the exercise.

The crew members were then shown opening the hatch and exiting the module separately, wearing newly developed suits that weighed around 130 kilograms.

This is the first of two spacewalks planned for the mission, both expected to last six or seven hours.

It is also the first time since 2008 that Chinese astronauts have come out of their spacecraft. At the time, Commander Zhai Zhigang made China the third country to conduct a spacewalk – after the Soviet Union and the United States.

As with the 2008 mission, the launch of China’s first manned mission in nearly five years is a matter of enormous prestige for the country, as Beijing marks the 100th anniversary of the ruling Communist Party this month with a massive propaganda campaign.

To prepare, the crew underwent more than 6,000 hours of training.

The Chinese space agency plans a total of 11 launches until the end of next year, including three more manned missions that will provide two lab modules to expand the station, as well as supplies and crew members.

Besides Liu and Tang, the mission commander is Nie Haisheng, a decorated air force pilot who has already participated in two space missions.

He supported the last spacewalk from the cabin.

– ‘Beyond Words’ –

State television broadcast footage of daily life for astronauts in Tiangong on Sunday, including setting up an exercise bike and exercising on a treadmill.

One crew member was shown eating with chopsticks, while another did the handstand and somersault after the meal.

The mission sparked a wave of discussion online, with a spacewalk hashtag garnering 200 million views on China’s Twitter-like platform Weibo.

One user wrote: “How moved I am by each step of the achievement is beyond words.”

President Xi Jinping said the construction of China’s first space station opened “new horizons” in humanity’s attempt to explore the cosmos.

China’s ambition to build its own orbiting outpost was fueled in part by an American ban on its astronauts on the International Space Station, a collaboration between the United States, Russia, Canada, Europe and Japan.

The ISS is due to retire after 2024, although NASA has said it could potentially remain functional beyond 2028.

Tiangong is expected to have a lifespan of at least 10 years, and China has said it will be open to international collaboration on the station.

