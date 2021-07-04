FIA doubles down on Hamza sugar scam – Pakistan





LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has tightened the noose around the neck of PML-N President Shehbaz Sharifs’ son Hamza in the sugar scam by issuing him another wanted poster money of 25 billion rupees.

According to the FIA, it is obvious that this amount was illegally acquired and concealed by him.

FIA Lahore also warned the opposition leader of the Punjabi Assembly on Saturday to comply with his order within 30 days or face confiscation of his property. He published the show cause notice three days after Hamza appeared before an investigative team. He allegedly failed to give satisfactory answers to questions related to money laundering to the tune of Rs25bn during his two recent appearances before the FIA.

The PML-N claims the new show cause notice is an attempt by the agency at the behest of Prime Minister Imran Khan to implicate Hamza in the case which has already been reviewed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and he has spent 20 months in jail. The NAB’s reference against Hamza, his father and other family members is pending in the audit court. Hamza and Shehbaz are free on bail in the case until July 10.

According to the justification notice, the FIA ​​said: During the investigation of the sugar scam, it became evident that the deposits of over 25 billion rupees acquired and concealed (nature and origin of funds) by you (Hamza) / under your control are proceeds of crime (u / s 5 of the prevention of corruption law, 1947) and money laundering operations of the anti money laundering law, 2010 .

The FIA ​​asked Hamza to share full details of all real estate (inside or outside Pakistan) that is / had been beneficially owned by you or on your behalf since 2008 (including trust / gifted), whether held individually or jointly, including the actual cost, mode and date of acquisition of such asset (reported to RBF / otherwise).

Full details of all vehicles, bank account deposits, investments, advances / charges given to family, relatives or third parties, mutual fund stocks and shares, valuable jewelry, cash (local or foreign currency) , price bonds or any other monetary instruments (inside or outside Pakistan) held / extended / received or offered to / by you or on your behalf, since 2008 and the source of funds. Share all the relevant evidence and information that you want to rely on (within thirty days) to prove that your assets are not proceeds of crime and thus explain why all of them (including those mentioned below) or the any of your assets should not be declared to be assets involved in money laundering and therefore confiscated for the benefit of the federal government, the FIA ​​asked Hamza.

The FIA ​​has identified the properties of Hamzas – residence (approx.10 kanal) located at 48 to 51 Judicial Employees Cooperative Society (JECHS), Thokar Niaz Baig, Lahore, a property located at 61 to 71 K-Block Johar Town Lahore, land / ownership (250 kanal) land / properties in Mouza Darootah, Chiniot and investments / shares in Ramzan Sugar Mills Ltd., Al-Arabia Sugar Mills Ltd and their related / associated companies / subsidiaries (family) in which Hamza is / had been CEO / Director / Shareholder (after 2008) and Unitas Power, loans / advances to Sharif Feed Mills (Pvt) Ltd., Madina Construction Company (Pvt) Ltd., Madni Trading Company (Pvt) Ltd., Sharif Poultry Farms (Pvt) Ltd ., and Sharif Dairy Farms & Milk Products (Pvt) Ltd.

PML-N Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb said Imran Khan would have to decide once and for all how many times he would harass Hamza in the same case. Every asset has been declared and the file belongs to the Election Commission and the RBF who raised no objections, she added.

This is all just another instrument of political victimization because the NAB-Niazi alliance has failed miserably, she said.

Posted in Dawn, July 4, 2021

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1633103/fia-doubles-down-in-sugar-scam-probe-against-hamza The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos