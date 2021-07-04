Foreign Aid Line: Boris Johnson Forced By Rebel Tories To Consider U-Turn Cuts | United Kingdom | New





It has been reported that the prime minister is set to offer MPs a vote on whether to allow the next cuts in foreign aid. Johnson is “actively” considering plans to allow MPs a binding vote on the £ 4 billion cuts to the foreign aid budget before Parliament rises for the summer recess at the end of July. He was warned that the Conservatives could be seen as the “bad party” if he went ahead with cuts to the foreign aid budget.

The prime minister has been advised to allow a vote on foreign aid cuts or risk MPs presenting another rebel amendment. A group of around 50 rebel Tory MPs, including former Prime Minister Theresa May, has expressed opposition to cuts to the foreign aid budget. Referring to the controversial cuts to the foreign aid budget, a leading Whitehall source, speaking to The Times, said: “The rebels have made it clear that this problem is not going to go away. “I think there is now a realization within the government that this could become a much longer problem and that there is legislation to come which will require the goodwill of MPs.

“Giving a vote to deputies in parliament is currently under consideration and it is very likely that this will happen before the summer recess.” A government source said: “A plan to advance a vote has been drawn up by the Foreign Ministry and the Treasury, but what that vote will look like has not yet been decided.” The cuts planned by the government would result in a planned reduction of the initial 0.7% of national income, which is legally enshrined in law. The budget cuts planned by the government will reduce the foreign aid budget to 0.5%. READ MORE: SURVEY: Should plans to cut foreign aid be reversed? Should the UK pay 0.7%?

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is supposed to protect the budget from foreign aid. Last week, Chancellor Rishi Sunak failed to agree on a compromise with Mr Raab on the cuts. The news comes as Mr Johnson faces questions from his own party following the Tory by-election defeat of Batley and Spen. Labor won the West Yorkshire constituency by 323 votes despite fierce protest from the Tories. Speaking to The Times, a top Conservative said: “We have done a lot worse than we thought we were doing at Batley and Spen. “It is clear that there are no votes to be won on this issue in the Red Wall seats and there is a feeling among colleagues that we are once again the ‘bad party’. “It’s not just the cut to help. “These are also the demands of the chumocracy and the resignation of Hancock, which all put together have a scent of wickedness about them.”

