Chemists watch strike over new taxes on life-saving drugs – Journal





LAKKI MARWAT: The association of chemists and drug addicts, chapter of Lakki Marwat, observed a strike on Saturday and organized a demonstration in the city against the levying of new taxes on vital drugs.

Protesters carrying placards bearing their demands marched on the Lakki-Tajazai road and the old Kutchery road.

On the occasion, the president of the association Bashir Khan declared that the collection of new taxes was unacceptable to them.

Leaders should not play with people’s lives by imposing taxes on life-saving drugs, he argued, saying new taxes would impact the supply of drugs to the market.

Saying that the drug supply will be severely affected

Also during the day, police arrested three members of a street criminal gang in Naurang City.

Noting the increase in street crimes, district police officer Imran Khan had asked subordinate officials to track down the criminals and guarantee their arrest, an official said.

He said police used modern technology and spread informants around the area to find clues about the gang involved in street crimes in the city.

He said a group of police officers from Shaheed Asmatullah Khan Khattak raided a hideout and arrested three suspected criminals identified as Sufaid Khan, Naveed and Shafiullah.

Police also seized seized items, including money, a cell phone and weapons.

ILLEGAL STRUCTURES RAZÉE: The district administration razed Saturday several illegal structures of the grain market in the town of Bannu.

The operation was launched on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Zubair Niazi.

Led by deputy commissioner Dr Tayyab Hayat, the tehsil municipal administration anti-encroachment squad demolished illegal buildings using machines.

Mr Zubair said the land grabbers had occupied state land and were using it for commercial purposes.

He said the administration had reclaimed state land with a commercial value of over 120 million rupees during the operation.

The deputy commissioner said his administration had so far recovered 160 kanals of state land from illegal occupiers.

Posted in Dawn, July 4, 2021

