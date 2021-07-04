Stranded in Iran for 18 months, 5 Indian sailors sincerely appeal to Prime Minister Modi to return home

Bombay: In a heartbreaking development, five Indian sailors – stranded in Iran for 18 months – asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar for help to return home.

Dreaming of a better future for themselves, the five young people – all with valid qualifications and documents – had flown to Iran to join Merchant Navy ships in 2019, via a Indian agent.

They are: Aniket S. Yenpure, 29 and Mandar M. Worlikar, 26 (both in Mumbai), Pranav A. Tiwari, 21 (Patna), Naveen M. Singh (New Delhi) and Thamizh R Selvan, 31 years old. (Chennai).

However, while cruising the high seas off Oman in February 2020, the five were unknowingly trapped in treacherous drug trafficking ship traffic, which led to their arrest, imprisonment and even afterward. having been acquitted in the case, they are still anchored in a foreign country. for 18 months.

In India, their frenzied family members wrote several letters to the Prime Minister, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MEA), Iranian authorities there and in India, Indian diplomats stationed in Iran for intervention, but to no avail.

“As the events unfolded after February 2020, these boys did not realize that not only would their dreams be shattered, but that they would also be imprisoned and kept away from their families in India,” the father lamented. distraught Aniket in Mumbai, Sham Yenpure.

From mid-2019, all the enthusiastic young people – during their first job at sea – were doing their jobs with enthusiasm until a “black trip” in February 2020 on a ship, “MV Artin10”, owned by an Iranian , Razaee Mukkadam who literally changed the course of their lives.

The ship’s captain, Captain Mr. Rasool Gharebi, took them on a series of long voyages of around 6-7 weeks, from Iran to Kuwait, Muscat (Oman) and other ports, delivering various types. merchandise.

“On the afternoon of February 20, 2020, Captain Gharebi suddenly ordered the ship to stop on the high seas and drop anchor, about 140 km from Muscat. A few hours later another ship came and unloaded what appeared to be small ‘bags of rice’ onto our ship, ”Aniket Yenpure told IANS from an unknown location around Chabahar.

Since this transfer of cargo on the high seas was illegal under international maritime laws, Worlikar and his co-crew discreetly recorded it on their cell phones – as evidence for Iranian customs and police authorities at the next port.

Unexpectedly, the next morning (February 21, 2020), an Iranian navy vessel intercepted and arrested them all on the high seas and transferred them to the warship.

During questioning, Captain Gharebi admitted that “the Indian crew members were innocent and had no knowledge of the illicit cargo transfer operation” he had orchestrated on the high seas.

At one point, the captain attempted to kill himself by stabbing himself, but since the navy ship was near the small port of Konarak, he rushed to the hospital and survived.

The five Indians were also disembarked in the same port city, arrested by the local anti-narcotics department and taken into custody by a court in Konarak. Even Captain Gharebi and later the shipowner Mukkadam were arrested in the same case.

“We felt doomed and helpless … It was only at this point that we learned that the ‘bags of rice’ loaded onto our ship on the high seas were in fact 1.50 tonnes of banned narcotics passed through. smuggling by sea, ”Aniket said as they prepared. spend the next 382 days in prison – without committing a crime!

Their case was then transferred from Konarak court to Chabahar court which declared them innocent on March 8, 2021 and ordered their immediate release.

When they went to collect their passports and other documents, the Konarak Anti-Narcotics Department arrested them again and presented them to the Konarak court.

The Konarak court also ordered their immediate release as per the Chabahar court ruling, but withheld their travel and other documents, leaving the five young people dry since March 10, 2021.

“In April, we were informed that the Konarak court had raised some objections to the verdict of the Chabahar court and the case was transferred to the Supreme Court of Iran. After two months, at the end of June 2021, the Iranian Supreme Court overturned the judgment of the Chabahar court. We have no idea what lies ahead, ”said Aniket Yenpure in a shaken voice.

Now, the families of the boys in Mumbai are planning to meet with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Tourism Minister Aditya Thackeray to seek their good offices from the Center to help free the two “Marathi” boys, Sham Yenpure said.

