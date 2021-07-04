Wang Yi delivers remarks at the opening ceremony of the 9th World Peace Forum

On July 3, 2021, the 9th World Peace Forum was held at Tsinghua University. State Councilor and Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi was invited to attend the opening ceremony of the Forum and delivered a speech entitled “Safeguarding World Peace and Promoting Human Progress”.

Wang Yi said that China has just celebrated the centenary of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). General Secretary Xi Jinping delivered an important speech, summed up the great achievements the Chinese people have achieved under the leadership of the CCP over the past century, and solemnly announced that China is moving towards the goal of the second centenary of making of China a great modern socialist country in all respects after achieving the goal of the first centenary of building a moderately prosperous society in all respects. Secretary-General Xi Jinping reviewed history and looked to the future, stressing that the CCP cares about the future of humanity and wants to move forward in tandem with all progressive forces of the whole world.

For a century, the CCP has always adhered to peaceful development, tirelessly supported world peace and stability, and never sought hegemony, expansion or spheres of influence, striving to develop while maintaining world peace and to maintain world peace through its own development.

For a century, the CCP has always adhered to fairness and justice, tirelessly promoted the freedom and liberation of human beings, insisted on equality among all countries, regardless of their size and strength. and their wealth, and opposed any country imposing its own will on other countries, or interfering in the internal affairs of other countries, or the strong intimidating the weak.

For a century, the CPC has always promoted win-win cooperation and common development of all countries, pursued a strategy of mutually beneficial opening-up, and replaced confrontation and zero-sum gaming with cooperation and mutual benefit. , using China’s new achievements in development to provide the world with new opportunities.

Wang Yi pointed out that the root cause of various confrontations, conflicts and governance difficulties around the world is that multilateralism is not effectively maintained and international standards based on the United Nations Charter are not fully respected. Maintaining and practicing true multilateralism is the right direction for solving the complex problems of today’s world and effectively responding to various traditional and non-traditional security challenges. It is also the only way to break the zero-sum game, to resist unilateral intimidation and to truly achieve lasting peace and common security.

First, we must work together to face looming global challenges together. What is urgent now is to build a “great wall” against COVID-19, to defend the vision of building a global health-for-all community in order to avoid political divisions and to strengthen international cooperation against viruses. China is taking the lead and acting firmly on the commitment to make vaccines a global public good. It will do its best to promote accessibility and affordability of vaccines in developing countries. We must work together to meet the major challenge of climate change, foster a community of life for man and nature and promote a harmonious coexistence between man and nature. China will strive to peak carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060. Disposal of nuclear-contaminated water from the accident in Japan’s Fukushima nuclear power plant is about global marine ecology, as well as the life and health of people around the world. The Japanese government must fully listen to the legitimate concerns of international society and refrain from dumping wastewater without reason before reaching consensus with all stakeholders and international agencies through consultations. In view of increasingly important non-traditional security challenges such as terrorism, the international community must strengthen coordination, fully implement United Nations counterterrorism strategies and resolutions, and eradicate terrorism. The practice of the double standard must be avoided in the fight against terrorism and de-radicalization and there must be no connection between terrorism and a certain country, ethnicity or religion.

Second, we must jointly promote the political settlement of the problems of global hot spots. On the Afghan issue, the most urgent task is to maintain peace and stability and prevent wars or chaos. As the culprit of the Afghan issue, the United States should take responsible steps to ensure a smooth transition of the situation in Afghanistan instead of dismissing responsibility. On the Myanmar issue, the main thing is to promote internal dialogue and achieve political reconciliation. China strongly supports ASEAN in achieving an early “soft landing” of the situation in Myanmar in the ASEAN style. China stands ready to jointly provide anti-pandemic and economic assistance to Myanmar, and it will strengthen communication and mediation by leveraging its friendly relations with all parts of Myanmar. What matters most to the nuclear issue of the Peninsula comes down to the commitment to the general direction of equal dialogue and political settlement. The fundamental principle is dialogue, negotiation and peaceful settlement, and the inevitable approach is one of gradual and synchronized steps. The right path is to advance the denuclearization of the peninsula and establish a regime of peace. On the Palestinian-Israeli issue, the most fundamental is to maintain late fairness and justice towards the Palestinian people, and to relaunch peaceful talks based on the “two-state solution”. On the Iranian nuclear issue, what matters most is the early return of the United States to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action and the complete lifting of all illegal unilateral sanctions against Iran and other third parties.

Third, we must jointly oppose the dangerous acts of deliberately creating divisions and provoking confrontations. The Cold War has been over for almost 30 years. There is no winner in the Cold War. All the peoples of the world are suffering from it. History and reality have made it clear, time and time again, that we cannot meet common challenges in a divided world, and confrontation will lead us to a dead end. We must resolutely resist the incitement to confrontation and division, and remove all barriers threatening international and regional peace and security. Thus, we must categorically reject the confrontation of blocs, the politics of power and interference in the internal affairs of other countries.

Wang Yi laid out China’s principled position on Hong Kong and Taiwan issues, stressing that China is not the same as it was 100 years ago. No one or no force should underestimate the strong will and extraordinary ability of the Chinese people to defend their national sovereignty, security and development interests.

Wang Yi finally added that Tsinghua University’s motto “self-discipline and social commitment” reflects the entrepreneurial spirit and broad spirit of the Chinese nation, and also echoes China’s ambition to contribute more. to humanity as a great responsible country. Facing the common challenges of all mankind, China will uphold the common values ​​of mankind, adhere to true multilateralism, actively practice the new concept of security, and work with other countries to safeguard world peace and security. and build a world of lasting peace and universal security. .

The 9th World Peace Forum on the theme of “International Security Cooperation in the Post-Pandemic Era: Defending and Practicing Multilateralism” brought together more than 500 Chinese and foreign guests, online or offline.