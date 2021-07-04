[HOAKS] BEM UI Invitation to Mass Action July 5, 2021





fangs! Based on Kompas.com’s verification so far, this information is incorrect. KOMPAS.com – Information containing an invitation to massive action on Monday (5/7/2021) and calling for the Student Executive Council (BEM) of the University of Indonesia (UI) circulated on social networks. By circulating the information, it is specified that BEM UI invites a major action on July 5, 2021. This information is certainly not an alias hoax. Story in circulation Information has circulated regarding an invitation from BEM UI to hold a large-scale protest on Monday (5/7/2021) which was released by the media Daily number, both on paper and on portals online his on July 1, 2021. The news is called “Invitation issued for massive action on July 5, 2021: students move to fight, tell the truth»With a photo of the action of the students in yellow vests ordered by the head of BEM UI, Léon Alvinda Putra. Get insight, inspiration and preview of E-mail you.

Register now E-mail This action is described as a sequel to the convocation of the rectorate and the irregularities experienced by BEM UI after having addressed criticisms of “The King of Lip Service” to President Joko Widodo. This information is also disseminated on social networks. One of them was uploaded by a Facebook account named Ajay Faizal on Friday (2/7/2021). He uploaded a photo and a poster which was turned into a single image with the caption “FIRE REVOLUTION 5 JULY 2021”. Photos containing news in the print media Daily number . Then for the uploaded poster, featuring a teenage boy in uniform with the text “STM moves with other students and people”, there is also the text “The King of Lip Service” and a photo of Jokowi.

