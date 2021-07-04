“Chor ki dadhi”: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi denounces Prime Minister Modi over the Rafale deal





Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took to social media on Sunday morning to denounce Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Rafale deal controversy. He posted an image [below] with the caption ‘Chor ki dadhi’ (thief’s beard). The Rafale agreement for 36 combat aircraft worth 7.8 billion euros was signed in 2016 between the Indian government and the French aircraft manufacturer Dassault Aviation. On Saturday, the Congress party had called for a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) investigation into the deal after France opened its judicial inquiry into the same in June. Congress has consistently accused the Modi government of signing the contract with France at a much higher price than that negotiated during the UPA’s reign. The opposition party also alleged favoritism, claiming that Reliance Defense, owned by Anil Ambani, had been engaged as a compensation partner by arms maker Dassault Aviation, even though the company had no previous experience. . Responding to Rahul Gandhi’s social media post, BJP IT Department Manager Amit Malviya said on Twitter: “Rahul Gandhi, after committing the most significant abuses until 2019, has now turned lowered to that level. People across India have rejected him, but he is welcome to fight the 2024 elections on this issue! “ Rahul Gandhi, after piling up the most shocking abuses until 2019, has now stooped to that level. People across India rejected him then, but he is welcome to fight the 2024 elections on this issue! pic.twitter.com/l85Genh8eg Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) July 4, 2021 LATEST DEVELOPMENTS In April 2021, The French publication Mediapart had reported on the alleged misdeeds of the Rafale agreement. Citing an investigation by the French anti-corruption agency, the publication reported that Dassault Aviation had paid around one million euros to an Indian intermediary. Dassault Aviation had rejected the corruption allegations. June 14, France has opened an investigation into the allegations of “corruption and favoritism” in the Rafale agreement signed in 2016 on the basis of information from Mediapart and a complaint filed by the NGO Sherpa. 2nd of July, Mediapart reported that a French judge had been appointed to lead the judicial inquiry. July 3, India’s Congress Party issued a detailed press release claiming that France’s latest action exposed the corruption of the Modi government’s deal and that Rahul Gandhi therefore stood “vindicated”. The opposition party has called for a JPC investigation into the case. However, in 2019, India’s Supreme Court heard a public interest case on the deal and said it saw nothing wrong with it. HERE’S EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE RAFALE OFFER ALSO LOOK: Congress calls for JPC investigation into Rafale deal READ ALSO : Nahi ayi vaccine: Rahul Gandhi attacks the Center, Harsh Vardhan retaliates and calls for an overhaul of the Congress

