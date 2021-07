Pakistanis hand over record $ 310 million in GDR deposits in June – News

$ 233 million worth of Naya Pakistan certificates were also sent through Roshan digital accounts during the same period.

Pakistan received record foreign currency inflows through Roshan digital accounts in June, as Pakistanis abroad trusted the program’s deposit and savings products.

According to official data released by the central bank, overseas Pakistanis paid a record $ 310 million in monthly deposits and $ 233 million in Naya Pakistan Certificates (NPCs) through Roshan digital accounts in June.

“By the end of June 2021, $ 1,050 million had been invested in NPCs, including $ 621 million in conventional NPCs and $ 429 million in Islamic NPCs,” the State Bank of China said. Pakistan, the central bank.

Roshan digital accounts have generated a lot of interest from overseas Pakistanis since their launch by Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on September 10, 2020.

Latest data released by the central bank indicates that overseas Pakistanis have deposited $ 1.562 billion in Roshan digital accounts so far, making it one of the successful programs launched by the State Bank. from Pakistan.

“There are 181,556 accounts from 171 countries around the world that have been opened under the RDA program as non-resident Pakistanis have shown interest in investing in Naya Pakistan certificates and the stock market,” according to the report. the central bank.

Roshan Digital Accounts are a landmark initiative of the State Bank, which seamlessly connects the Pakistani diaspora to the country’s financial system and economy. Under this program, overseas Pakistanis can open a bank account in Pakistan without going to any bank branch or embassy.

The account allows overseas Pakistanis to perform all kinds of banking transactions in Pakistan, including paying school and utility bills, money transfer and e-commerce. Auto finance options are available through Roshan Apni Car and charitable donations can be made through Roshan Samaaji Khidmat.

Pakistanis in the United Arab Emirates are the main remittances senders through the GDR

The account offers exclusive investment opportunities in Naya Pakistan Certificates, offering attractive returns in conventional and Sharia-compliant forms, as well as in the Pakistan stock market and real estate.

The tax treatment is straightforward, freeing overseas Pakistanis from the need to file a Pakistan tax return on income from investments through the account. The account is fully repatriable, giving overseas Pakistanis the convenience of being able to easily return money from their accounts to where they live.

