Chinese New Space Station Astronauts Perform First Spacewalk | China
Chinese astronauts carried out the country’s first tandem spacewalk, working seven hours outside the new Tiangong station orbiting Earth.
The construction of Tiangong is a milestone in China’s ambitious space program. China has already landed a rover on Mars and sent probes to the Moon.
Last month, three astronauts took off to become the station’s first crew, where they are to stay for three months in China’s longest crewed mission to date. On Sunday morning, two of them left the station for about seven hours of work during the first spacewalk in Tiangong, the Chinese Manned Space Agency said.
The safe return of astronauts Liu Boming and Tang Hongbo to the central module in Tianhe marks the complete success of the first spacewalk in the construction of our country’s space station, the space agency said.
Their tasks included elevating a panoramic camera outside of Tianhe’s central module and testing the station’s robotic arm, which will be used to transfer future modules around the station, state media said. . The astronauts installed foot stops on the robotic arm and, with its support, performed other assembly work, the space agency added.
In a video clip of Liu leaving the cabin, he exclaimed: Wow, that’s too good in here.
Liu and Tang were shown opening a hatch and exiting the module separately, wearing newly developed suits that are said to weigh 130kg (20th). They were supported from inside the station by mission commander Nie Haisheng, a decorated Air Force pilot who is on his third space mission.
It was the first of two spacewalks planned for the mission, both supposed to last six or seven hours. It was the first time since 2008 that Chinese astronauts had climbed out of their spaceship. At the time, Zhai Zhigang made China the third country to perform a spacewalk after the Soviet Union and the United States.
This is China’s first crewed mission in nearly five years, and a matter of prestige as the country marks the 100th anniversary of the ruling Communist Party this month with a massive propaganda campaign. To prepare, the crew underwent more than 6,000 hours of training.
The Chinese space agency plans a total of 11 launches by the end of next year, including three more crewed missions. They will deliver two lab modules to expand the station, as well as supplies and astronauts.
On Sunday, state television showed footage of daily life for astronauts in Tiangong, including setting up an exercise bike and training on a treadmill. A crew member was shown eating with chopsticks; another has done a headstand and tumbles her after the meal.
The mission sparked a wave of discussion online, with a spacewalk hashtag garnering 200 million views on China’s Twitter-like platform Weibo. One user wrote: How moved I am by each achievement step is beyond words.
President Xi Jinping said the construction of China’s first space station opens up new horizons in humanity’s attempts to explore the cosmos.
China’s ambition to build its own orbiting outpost was fueled in part by an American ban on Chinese astronauts on the International Space Station, a collaboration between the United States, Russia, Canada, Europe and Japan.
The ISS is due to retire after 2024, although NASA has said it could remain functional beyond 2028.
Tiangong is expected to have a lifespan of at least 10 years, and China has said it will be open to international collaboration on the station.
