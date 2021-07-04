Politics
Boris Johnson to make ‘Freedom Day’ lockdown announcement on July 19 this week
Prime Minister Boris Johnson is preparing to address the nation ahead of plans to further ease lockdown measures on July 19.
People will no longer be required to wear masks, social distancing and scanning QR codes when visiting the premises later this month, according to the latest reports.
The prime minister has yet to announce what rules, if any, will be relaxed on July 19, but several newspapers report that a host of national measures will end on so-called “Freedom Day”.
Meanwhile, Health Secretary Sajid Javid said there are compelling health reasons to ease the lockdown measures.
This despite news that the Delta variant is causing a sharp rise in Covid cases in the UK, according to the latest statistics from the ONS. The UK yesterday reported 24,885 new cases of coronavirus – the largest increase on a Saturday since January – and 18 more deaths in the previous 24-hour period.
This is the highest daily total since 33,552 confirmed cases were reported on January 23 as the UK emerged from its second wave of the pandemic.
Today, the Sunday Times reports that the wearing of masks will become voluntary and that social distancing measures in reception places will end. This means that people will once again be able to drink in a bar without restrictions.
The newspaper also said mass events, including festivals, will be allowed to take place as part of the lockdown’s final roadmap.
The government is also awaiting the results of the task force’s recent review of the use of so-called vaccine passports and the future of social distancing this week, the Sunday Express reports.
However, it was reported that the PM could announce that mask wearing could become mandatory again in winter.
Mr Javid wrote in the Mail on Sunday: The economic case for openness is well known, but for me the health case is just as compelling.
The pandemic has hit some groups disproportionately. The rules we have had to put in place have caused a shocking increase in domestic violence and a terrible impact on the mental health of so many people.
Downing Street confirmed on Saturday that proposals to remove quarantine requirements for those who have received two doses of the coronavirus vaccine are under consideration.
A No.10 source said she plans to drop all legal self-isolation measures for people who are fully vaccinated and who have come into contact with an infected person as a possibility of life after Stage 4 of the roadmap.
But it was cited by the hospitality industry who said it would not help alleviate the pressures created by the NHS Test and Trace app.
Hospitality bosses said the app “cast the net quite wide” in terms of close contact with a positive case, which could lead to massive site closures in the event of an outbreak.
Emma McClarkin, chief executive of the British Beer and Pub Association, said pubs are closing or drastically reducing their hours of operation due to staff shortages caused by app pings, although staff have tested negative for coronavirus using rapid-result tests.
But reports suggest ministers have their ears close to the ground and scanning QR codes could quickly become a thing of the past after July 19.
This means that fewer people would be forced to self-isolate when asked to do so by Test and Trace.
According to a source from Downing Street, the successful rollout of the vaccine means the government is confident there will be no additional pressure on the NHS when unlocking on Freedom Day.
But the easing of restrictions is criticized by some senior doctors, who have called for some of the measures to remain in place to deal with the “alarming” increase in Covid-19 cases across England.
The government confirmed that as of 9 a.m. on Saturday there had been 24,885 more laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases in the UK, while 18 more people had died within 28 days of testing positive.
It comes as the latest figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show that around one in 260 people in private households in England had Covid in the week of June 26, up from one in 440 the previous week and the highest level since the week to February 27.
The British Medical Association (BMA) had said that maintaining certain protective measures was crucial in stopping the spiraling number of cases having a devastating impact on people’s health, the NHS, the economy and education.
Asked about reports of an easing of the lockdown, a Downing Street spokeswoman said: No decision has been made but more details will be released soon.
