Samir seeks PM support to excel at SAF 2023 Games and Davis Cup





LAHORE – Pakistani Davis Cup player Samir Iftikhar, first cousin of tennis star Aisamul Haq, has requested the support and intervention of Prime Minister Imran Khan to excel at the SAF 2023 Games and Davis Cup for Pakistan.

Speaking to The Nation of the United States, Davis Cupper Samir Iftikhar, who has dual British citizenship and left the benefits of his homeland to serve Pakistan at the age of 15 and has won laurels in the field of tennis as well as academics by winning the most prestigious 2015 “MW Scholar Athlete of the Year Award in US” said: “I want Prime Minister Imran Khan to honor and recognize my unprecedented academic achievements and provide me with a grant based on the performances for the year 2021-2023 to the tune of Rs 3 million to allow me to compete on the professional ATP circuit and realize my dream of representing Pakistan at Wimbledon and to prepare myself to win the gold medal in the individual events and team for the country during the next SAF Games in 2023. I also want to contribute to Pakistani tennis in Group I of the Davis Cup after the announcement of the singles retirement by my cousin Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi.

The Davis Cup player said: “I am extremely grateful to the Pakistan Sports Board, the Punjab Sports Board, the Pakistan Tennis Federation and in particular the former PTF chairman, the late Syed Dilawar Abass and the current President Salim Saifullah Khan for their unwavering support of my ITF Junior and Professional Tours, which has given me international exposure to tennis.

“After my 2011-2015 four-year US Sports Education Fellowship, I got part of the ATP World Ranking on my first attempt and competed in the 2016-2018 ATP Professional Tour. four consecutive titles in the ITF world junior rankings and on the recommendation of the PSB, I was honored with the ‘PM Award of Athletic and Sporting excellence in the year 2010’.

“I also set a record in the PTF history books by winning national titles in men’s singles and junior singles simultaneously in 2010 and Pakistan’s first-ever historic victory over Indonesia in the absence of Aisam. , with my 2 sets, 4 hours 20 minutes 5 sets victory over Indonesian No.1 David Susanto, who helped Pakistan qualify for Group I of the Davis Cup Elite after a decade.

Samir added: “I am quite capable of replacing Aisam in Davis Cup singles as I will try to follow in his footsteps internationally. But it all depends on the support of Prime Minister Imran Khan, who can help me achieve the goals I have set for myself. If offered a special grant to compete on the professional ATP tour which is vital to stay on par with the competition and perform well, I promise to earn more laurels for Pakistan at the next level. I also ask corporate giants and the armed forces to sponsor me.

It is relevant to mention here that Samir Iftikhar is a proven talent, who beat current No.22 Russian Aslan Karatsev, the first man of the Open Era to reach the semi-finals on his Grand Slam debut in addition to defeat Roger Federer early. Policies should be developed by the sports authorities where special funds can be allocated to prepare talented athletes like Samir who has proven his talent at the international level.

Speaking to The Nation, former Davis Cupper Tayyab Iftikhar, who is a downcast father and trainer of Samir, said: “I have exhausted all my resources to bring my son to this level and now his future and dreams of represent Pakistan in the Grand Slam and win. Gold at the SAF Games is in the hands of Prime Minister Imran Khan, CM Punjab, Pakistan Sports Board and Sports Board Punjab, as their support can help Samir and Pakistan to achieve international glory.

