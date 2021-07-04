YouTube suspends Right Side Broadcasting Networks ahead of Trumps Florida rally





The Right Side Broadcasting Network (RSBN) YouTube channel, a website known for hosting feeds of Donald Trump’s rallies, town halls and public appearances since July 2015, was suspended Friday ahead of the former presidents’ rally Saturday in Sarasota, in Florida. Three of the channels’ videos were also removed by YouTube due to remarks Trump made in those clips.

According to a blog post on the Right Side Broadcasting Networks website on Friday, YouTube suspended RSBN from live streaming and posting content to its YouTube channel on the eve of President Donald Trumps Save America’s rally in Sarasota, in Florida. YouTube also removed all RSBN coverage of the June 26 Trumps rally in Wellington, Ohio, as well as its June 5 speech at the North Carolina GOP convention.

According to RSBN, the suspension will last for seven days. A YouTube representative told the pro-Trump channel that the now-deleted videos contain remarks by President Trump that violate the aforementioned policies and that opposing views on those remarks are not provided.

The trio of deleted videos had racked up millions of views, with the Wellington, Ohio speech alone surpassing 3 million earlier this week, RSBN tweeted on Friday, along with screenshots of notifications from YouTube of the suspension and a strike against them that will expire on September 7. 30.

A YouTube representative did not immediately respond to TheWraps’ request for comment on Saturday regarding the suspension of RSBNs from the platform.

Despite its suspension from its YouTube channel, RSBN has announced plans to broadcast coverage of the Trumps Saturday rally through the RSBN app, Twitter, Facebook and Rumble, a platform that offers video creators a way to host, manage, distribute, create OTT feeds and monetize their content. The event begins at 8 p.m. ET tonight.

A 5:29 p.m. ET tweet from Rumble wrote that RSBN was minutes away from breaking all of Rumble’s live streaming records for the biggest single creator’s stream. The tweet continued: We have a feeling this record will be broken several times tonight by a few different creators.

Rumble did not immediately respond to TheWraps’ request for comment on the number of viewers RSBN crossed paths with on Saturday with its live broadcast of the Trump rally to break the platforms record.

