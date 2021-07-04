Boris Johnson tells England to ‘bring him home’ as Piers Morgan, Liam Gallagher and Alan Shearer join the Three Lions party





BORIS JOHNSON urged England to “bring him home” as celebrities across the UK joined the Euro 2020 party. Gareth Southgate’s men booked their places in the semi-finals with a landslide 4-0 victory over Ukraine on Saturday night. 3 England reached the Euro 2020 semi-finals with a big win over Ukraine as the nation responded with sheer glee Credit: AFP An exceptional performance of @England tonight. We’re all behind you for the semi-finals, take it home – Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) July 3, 2021 Another top team performance and a clean sheet of @England tonight. #ThreeLions. Well done in Ukraine. I can’t wait for Wednesday’s semi-final! From W – The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) July 3, 2021 The nation responded with sheer glee as the English heroes prepared to return to Wembley for Wednesday’s semi-final against Denmark after their big night in Rome. The Prime Minister led the tributes to England on Saturday evening, tweeting: “An outstanding performance from @England tonight. “We’re all behind you for the semi-finals, take it home.” Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and FA chairman, wrote: “Another top team performance and a clean sheet from England tonight. “Well done against Ukraine. I can’t wait for Wednesday’s semi-final!” Former England striker Alan Shearer added: “What a wonderful performance and what a result @England. “Be very, very proud guys. Well done Gareth.” Piers Morgan tried unsuccessfully to control his emotions, writing, “I’m trying to stay calm. I’m failing. I’m coming home.” FREE EURO 2020 PARIS: GET OVER 2,000 NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS It’s come home – Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) July 3, 2021 If we whispered it after the game against Germany it is now a whisper when he comes home – Jack Whitehall (@jackwhitehall) July 3, 2021 Brilliant superb fantastic and above all incredible. Oh what a night could it be to have another beer before bed – Chris Kamara (@chris_kammy) July 3, 2021 3 Oasis legend Liam Gallagher echoed Piers’ sentiment, simply tweeting, “It’s coming home.” Comedian Jack Whitehall wrote: “If we whispered it after the game against Germany, it’s now a whisper… ‘it’s coming home’.” Chris Kamara reacted characteristically, saying: “Brilliant, fantastic, fantastic and above all amazing. “Oh what a night – maybe I should drink another beer before bed.” Ant and Dec added: “Oh boy. Hard not to get carried away !?” Read our Live football blog for the latest news from the field 3 Gareth Southgate tells England fans to party after sealing semi-final against Denmark

