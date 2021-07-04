



Former President Donald Trump questioned the patriotism of his successor during an Independence Day celebration in Florida.

Trump has said President Joe Biden “is perhaps the most unpatriotic president in American history” because his administration canceled a fireworks display scheduled for July 4 at Mount Rushmore in South Dakota due to concerns about the transmission of COVID-19.

“We had fireworks at Mount Rushmore that were so amazing… and it was wonderful, and then I saw the other day that they refused to let that happen again. I think they do. despite, “he told Sarasota. crowd Saturday night. “It’s so ridiculous. It’s so sad.”

Trump on the indictment of the company: “reminiscent of a communist dictatorship”

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem sued the National Park Service after the federal department denied a request to host fireworks on July 4 at Mount Rushmore. Noem’s lawsuit was dismissed by the United States District Court for the District of South Dakota on June 2, with a judge writing that the fireworks display was “attractive,” but that a ruling in favor of Noem would amount to “inappropriate judicial activism”.

Trump alleged that the left wanted to “cancel the heroes of Mount Rushmore,” jokingly saying they wanted to replace the image of President Thomas Jefferson at the Jefferson Memorial in Washington, DC, with that of Al Sharpton or Biden.

“[It’s] not acceptable. We stopped that. It was okay, they were going in that direction, and i signed the bill [saying], ‘If you touch it, you go to jail for 10 years’, and everyone turned around, and they went home, “he said in an apparent reference to a June 2020 executive order. designed to protect monuments and statues from vandalism.

Trump also criticized Biden for overturning his 1776 commission, which called for “patriotic education” in American schools, while apparently dealing a blow to Project 1619, which claimed the United States started with slavery.

“The mission for all of us here tonight is to preserve the legacy of July 4, 1776 and to defend our freedom against the radical left movement that seeks to overturn that date, demolish our legacy and destroy our beloved nation “, did he declare. .

On the first day of his tenure, Biden abolished Trump’s 1776 Commission. The president appears to have taken a different point of view, appointing supporters of critical race theory to senior positions in the U.S. government.

“We will not ignore what our intelligence agencies have determined to be the deadliest terrorist threat to our homeland today: white supremacy is terrorism,” Biden said in April.

Original author: Carly Roman

