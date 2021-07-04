NAB recovered 33 billion rupees in fake Zardaris account: Fawad





ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister of Information and Broadcasting Fawad Hussain Chaudhry has said that the NAB has so far recovered 33 billion rupees in the case of Asif Zardari’s fake accounts.

In a series of tweets yesterday, the minister said that this amount is worth around $ 200 million and the actual case is around Rs 5,000 billion.

He said that with this recovery, one can estimate the level of corruption committed in the country by the old regimes and how the rulers robbed Sindh and Pakistan.

He said that in recent days, Pakistanis overseas have faced difficulties regarding PIA’s flight schedule to Pakistan. On instructions from Prime Minister Imran Khan, Civil Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan has dramatically increased the number of flights after detailed meetings with PIA and aviation officials, Fawad said.

Meanwhile, in a tweet, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said there are revelations from global institutions that the highest inflation index in world of the decade increased by 40%. He said that the opposition, keeping these realities aside, pursues a policy of criticism and pointing by turning a blind eye to these facts. He said that the impact of rising world prices did not come from this ratio in Pakistan.

Farrukh Habib said that the minimal effects of global inflation have reached the Pakistani people. He said edible oil prices increased 124% while corn prices increased 88% in world markets.

He also added that soybean prices rose 73 percent, while grain and milk prices climbed 34 percent.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Saturday that providing cheap electricity to consumers on a sustainable basis was the government’s top priority.

Speaking to a private news channel, the minister said that as a major step towards providing cheap electricity to consumers, the government has signed an agreement with Independent Power Producers (IPP) which would save 700 billion rupees.

He said that due to the costly deals between the government and the PTIs, the previous schemes ended up at Rs 1,500 pending contributions from these companies for the PTI government. Farrukh said that due to the construction of new dams, a huge amount of water will be reserved and around 13 lakh of land will be cultivated in the future.

To a question, he said that certain amendments were essential in the laws of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). From the number of pending cases with the NAB and the recovery of 33 billion rupees from ex-President Asif Ali Zardari, the nation has seen how much corruption has been committed in the past, the Minister expressed and added that twenty percent of electricity was produced by fuel oil during the duration of previous regimes.

The PML-N did not provide any evidence against the corruption charges while most of the PML-N leaders, including the former prime minister, were holders of Aqama, he added.

In addition, Farrukh Habib said on Saturday that the government will ensure sustainable and inclusive economic growth during this fiscal year by meeting all the targets set for the different sectors of the national economy.

In a tweet, he said the coronavirus pandemic had rocked economies around the world, but it was Prime Minister Imran Khan’s leadership and cautious policies that ensured gross domestic product growth of over 4% in Pakistan. , in addition to increasing its population. purchasing power of Rs 186,000 to Rs 246,000.

The minister said international organizations pointed to the 40% rise in global food prices as the biggest increase in the decade, but he said the opposition in the country had scored political points by hiding the facts.

He said the price increase ratio in the country had been comparatively lower than in the world, which had minimal impact on Pakistan.

Prices for edible oil in world markets rose 124 percent, corn 88 percent, soybeans 73 percent and grains and milk by 34 percent, he added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nation.com.pk/04-Jul-2021/nab-recovered-rs33-billion-in-zardari-s-fake-account-case-fawad

