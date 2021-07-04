EU lacks vision to move relations with Turkey forward





The European Union lacks a vision to deepen relations with Turkey, said President Ibrahim Kaln’s spokesman, indicating he is skeptical of any improvement in relations by the next EU summit in September. . Speaking to German newspaper FAZ, Kaln said the EU is “weak” and “without a plan”. “I wonder why we are not making progress anywhere. This cannot be due to Turkey alone,” Kalin told reporters. After a tumultuous year in relations in 2020 on drilling rights, maritime borders in the eastern Mediterranean as well as the Cyprus issue, the EU and Turkey have expressed their intention to set a positive agenda this year. However, additional efforts and actions are needed. Turkey recently reiterated that it is part of Europe and sees its future in the EU, adding that it will continue to work towards full membership. Turkish officials have also said they hope for progress in 2021 and expect the bloc to take definitive action to that end. Kaln praised the results of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s bilateral meetings at the NATO summit on June 14, in particular with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel. However, he criticized the outcome of the EU summit on Turkey held last week, saying it was “well below expectations” from Ankara. Kaln said his expectations were also low for the next EU summit to be held in September. Turkey had criticized the decisions taken at the recent EU summit in Brussels for not having taken the expected and necessary measures. Turkey has more than fulfilled its responsibilities in terms of reducing tensions and establishing dialogue and cooperation, according to a statement from the Foreign Ministry. “The recognition by the EU that the tension has diminished and the postponement of taking concrete decisions to implement the positive agenda, including the update of the customs union, is seen as a delaying tactic, a lack of will and abuse of EU membership by one or two Member States. Avoiding the reference to our candidacy status in the text also confirms this view, ”the statement added. Expressing disappointment that the EU is only collecting 1 billion ($ 1.19 billion, TL 10.31 billion) per year to support Syrian refugees hosted by Turkey over the next three years, Kaln pointed out that 3 , 7 million Syrian refugees live in Turkey, not counting the millions of Syrian refugees living in Turkey. displaced in the corridor under Turkish control in Syria. He also recalled that there are hundreds of thousands of refugees from other countries, such as Afghanistan. The EU has failed to achieve the rapprochement it promised in the 2016 refugee agreement, including the high-level dialogue, the update of the EU-Turkey customs union and the exemption from visa, Kaln added. In March 2016, the EU and Turkey reached an agreement to end irregular migration via the Aegean Sea and improve conditions for more than 3 million Syrian refugees in Turkey. The deal succeeded in stemming the flow of migrants and refugees, but the EU’s reluctance to welcome refugees from Turkey and bureaucratic obstacles to transferring funds pledged for refugees drew sharp criticism from politicians. Turkish. Five years later, the pact fails as Turkey grapples with rising numbers of migrants, while the EU is more divided than ever over its asylum policy.

