In cabinet reshuffle, technocrats as ministers can help PM Modi work better

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done a great job tackling many social issues, ensuring that 1.38 billion people receive basic necessities like food on the table, water on tap, electricity in their home and children’s education, access to medical care and a bank account. Several major tax reforms have been launched, the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code has entered into force, infrastructure spending has increased, among other major economic policy decisions over the past seven years.

We are two years away in the second quinquennium and most of those two years have been plagued by COVID. In the next three years before the 2024 election, people want to reap the benefits of all the good political decisions made in the past seven years.

For Indians, employment is the top priority. India produces nearly 1 crore of graduates each year; most of them are looking for a job, and if they get one, they are usually not well paid. Thus, for the next three years, the main objective of the government should be to achieve high economic growth, reduce obstacles to growth and create good quality jobs in order to improve the quality of life and comfort. of life.

For this to happen, we need people in government who have worked outside of government, are related to industry, can independently assess the effectiveness of policies in people’s lives, and can work to fill the gap between people and politicians.

It’s time for the PM to expand the talent network and try to get good technocrats in some critical ministries so that there can be more pressure for growth and more pressure for jobs better quality.

Critical ministries need expert advice

The first thing here is to identify the critical departments.

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry, for example, should be headed by someone from industry. The current minister does an excellent job, but he also takes care of other departments; a ministry like industry requires full attention. The banking industry, for example, needs someone like a KV Kamath or an Aditya Puri to lead it and advise the finance minister. The bank is stuck in so many regulations that it is difficult to run a bank today. A $ 3 trillion economy has bank loans at just 55% of GDP, one of the lowest among countries with similar GDP! A technocrat is certainly required here.

In the IT business you need someone who has run technology companies to work with government. Government needs to set technology standards, bring government IT systems to a common architecture, work with global organizations to set next generation standards. The government needs a chief technology officer for this. In the age of AI and machine learning, we urgently need to acquire the latest knowledge in order to craft next-generation data laws. China spends $ 150 billion on AI, but where is India?

Likewise, someone like Manish Sabharwal as Minister of Labor and Employment would know exactly how jobs are created, what needs to be done to increase jobs in the formal sector, how to reduce compliance and costs of formal jobs. It has the expertise to assess which sectors have the potential to create jobs and to propose an appropriate policy to accelerate job creation.

The Prime Minister can consider two options. He can have technocrats work as ministers of state or at cabinet level with independent charge in some critical areas or he can have a group of industry people, maybe 8-10, advising him on their areas of expertise. He can meet with this group of technocrats once a month to further improve the ease of doing business and accelerate growth. But these experts must be active and forward-looking people, not old pillars.

Fixed feedback loop

Government belongs to the people, by the people and for the people. Under the people, we have elected representatives in Parliament; but under by the people we have bureaucrats making policies where are the people involved in this? Yes, decisions are made for people but do they feel a positive impact of those decisions in their life? In many areas yes, and in some areas no, in particular in economic activities where it is necessary to have a much greater positive impact.

It is extremely important that society, business and government work together. There should be no gulf between government and citizens; the gap can be closed if citizens also work with government. In the United States, for example, when a new president is sworn in, many experts from the private sector and other fields join the government and work to implement the policies, on the basis of which the president was elected to office. power.

In India, we don’t have such a system. Instead, we have a system of permanent, earless bureaucracy on the ground and members of that bureaucracy seem to be masters of the status quo. Yes, they introduce reforms but add more conditionalities or delay the benefit for fear of misuse. They are very comfortable with what they do. Many of them have sent their children abroad for careers, they may have no hope of succeeding here. Now, can these people really improve India in the way that is needed? Our political leaders are working for a great future and need support.

An industrialist recently told me: It is easier to go out and do business than to do business in India. This despite the prime minister’s major desire to improve the ease of doing business in India. The Reserve Bank of India still seems to be in the FERA (Foreign Exchange Regulation Act) mindset with FEMA (Foreign Exchange Management Act). What’s the point of having $ 609 billion in reserves if we’re still in an RBI regime of vetting and approval? Businesses suffer from a failing tax system plagued by delayed litigation, too many compliances and too many approvals, many of which are discretionary. Recently, Manish Sabharwal pointed out a huge number of compliances that companies must follow while the government as a whole does not appear to even have a complete database of compliances.

It is very clear that there is a gap between what the PM thought he did and what we are experiencing on the ground.

In my opinion, the feedback loop is broken. For elected governments, the feedback loop is very important and real feedback will only come from stakeholders. This is where a technocrat can help: She will talk to people, understand the problem and its impact on people’s lives. For example, someone from the industry will know exactly how industrial policy will impact the industry on the ground and advise the government accordingly to improve it.

Take, for example, the Department of Statistics. Data is crucial for government decision making, but much seems to be done on the basis of opinion and guesswork without the latest data! Many of our statistical bases are obsolete. When an economy doubles in nominal terms in six years, having an index based on 10-year-old data is no use like the CPI (consumer price index) today. India needs a Chief Data Officer attached to the PMO to ensure the government gets up-to-date data either from databases or from estimates. Much of the false narrative is based on ancient data despite India doing much better.

The path to follow

Job creation is the biggest challenge for India. To do this, we need more people from the job-creating sectors to work with government, either as full-time ministers or as advisers interacting regularly with ministers and the prime minister, perhaps. being once a month, and suggesting action to take. It is then up to political leaders to consider the advice and decide. Our political leaders have shown the courage to make difficult decisions, but they need solid and real input to make them effective.

Clearly, the model of only bureaucrats advising government, who themselves have little interaction with citizens and opinion-makers, has had its day. Three years into this mandate, the government must act now.

The author is chairman of Aarin Capital Partners. Opinions are personal.

