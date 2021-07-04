Government to launch Kamyab Pakistan program this month – Pakistan





4 million households to be supported Minister says around Rs 400 billion in interest-free loans will be offered

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided in principle to launch this month the Kamyab Pakistan program in which four million households would be assisted under various programs.

The program appears to be one of the main initiatives taken by the government for the poor segment of society ahead of the next elections.

Speaking to Dawn on Saturday, Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin said: We have finalized all aspects of this program, and it would be launched in mid-July.

Detailing some of the features of the program, he said it aimed to provide support to people in housing projects, skills development, health cards and interest-free loans for businesses and agricultural services.

However, he clarified that the targets would be achieved over a period of time and not over a year.

The minister said that around Rs 300 billion to Rs 400 billion of interest-free loans would be made in the current fiscal year 2021-2022, adding that the amount was also budgeted to provide a subsidy against loans without interest. interest.

The minister said Kamyab Jawan will be part of this program.

On broadening the tax base, Tarin said a strategy was being developed to bring 7.2 million people under the tax net. The strategy will be finalized soon, however, no taxpayer will be harassed, he added.

He said the point of sale program would be extended to as many traders as possible during the current fiscal year.

Meanwhile, at a meeting of the Economic Advisory Council (EAC), Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin stressed the importance of long-term planning to achieve sustainable and inclusive economic growth.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had reconstituted the EAC after decades with the aim of developing concrete proposals for sustainable economic growth through comprehensive and transparent planning and integrating all stakeholders.

At the third meeting of the EAC, four sub-groups made their presentations on State-owned enterprises and privatization, energy, internal trade and price stability.

Special Assistant on Finance and Income, Dr Waqar Masood Khan gave a detailed presentation on price stability which included short, medium and long term proposals to bring price stability to the country.

He made a comparative analysis between the prices charged in Pakistan and those of the whole region from both a current and historical perspective.

Zaid Bashir, in his presentation on Internal Trade Sector, highlighted the need to enrich and revive documented / integrated sectors and to fully realize the true potential of e-commerce in the short term by bringing retailers into a more organized environment. , ultimately benefiting the national spectrum. .

Tax credits for hiring businesses and for encouraging the integration of women into the workforce have been suggested as part of medium-term plans, while a funding mechanism for the growth of businesses has been suggested. retailers and tax adjustment were suggested as part of a long-term strategy to promote the domestic trade sector.

In his presentation on the energy sector (electricity), Farooq Rehmatullah highlighted global, regional and local trends in the refining sectors.

The presentation also included recommendations to provide sustainable solutions to streamline operations from downstream to the marketing sectors.

Mr. Rehmatullah made suggestions for addressing the challenges facing the LPG, exploration and production sectors and for exploring renewable energy resources in Pakistan.

Sultan Ali Allana, meanwhile, spoke about state-owned enterprises (SOEs) while Privatization Secretary Hassan Nasir Jamy briefed the EAC on the privatization.

Mr. Allanas’ presentation underlined the importance of a continuous review of the SOE portfolio and highlighted steps to be taken for better management.

The meeting was attended by Minister of Industry and Production Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtyar, Minister of Privatization Mohammadmian Soomro and Minister of National Food Security and Research Fakhar Imam. Prime Minister’s Trade Advisor Razak Dawood, Finance and Privatization Secretaries and SBP Deputy Governor also attended the meeting.

Posted in Dawn, July 4, 2021

