Tennis player Riya Bhatia seeks help from Kiren Rijiju and Narendra Modi for US visa, replies sports minister
Tennis player Riya Bhatia took to social media for help in going to play in the United States of America.
She tagged Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on her Twitter post.
“Hello mister @ KirenRijiju. I am currently ranked India’s No. 2 in women’s singles. I am fortunate enough to represent India in the WTA tournaments in the United States starting July 26, “Riya Bhatia tweeted.
“But I can’t get an appointment for my US visa urgently. If you could kindly help me. @PMOIndia @USAndIndia #visa, “she added.
Hello sir @KirenRijiju.I’m currently ranked No. 2 India in women’s singles. I have the chance to represent India in WTA tournaments in USA starting July 26. But I am unable to secure an appointment. you for my US visa urgently. If you could kindly help me. @PMOIndia @USAndIndia #Visa riya bhatia (@riyatennis) July 3, 2021
She is ranked 364 in women’s singles and her WTA doubles ranking is 387.
The Minister of Sports responded to his call by declaring: “I will follow the case. My office is contacting you. “
The Indians were proud of the Minister of Sports for his swift response.
On the one hand, it’s great to see that an athlete and a sports minister can interact on an open forum like Twitter, it makes me sad to see that an Indian athlete has to ask for help using the platform. -form of a foreign entity like Twitter. Can’t they go directly? Nisha (@KalternNiagraw) July 4, 2021
Riya is not the tennis player as many like her have taken to social media for help, with travel restrictions still in place for Indin in many countries.
Hello sir,@KirenRijiju I am currently ranked India’s No.11 in Women’s Singles and have the opportunity to train and represent India in the WTA tournaments at NEATHERLAND from July 26th and am unable to get a Appointment. If you could kindly help me.@PMOIndia @NLinIndia #Visa Jennifer Luikham (@luikhamj) July 4, 2021
I AM A PROFESSIONAL TENNIS PLAYER. MY RANK IN INDIA WAS NUMBER 8 AND DELHI NUMBER 1 LAST YEAR IN THE U-16 CATEGORY. MY MOTHER IS A KEY PARENT AND IT IS DIFFICULT FOR US TO PLAY TOP TOURNAMENTS ABROAD OR IN INDIA WITH OUR OWN EXPENSES. I need support. @SonuSood @imVkohli Tushar Mittal (@ TusharM96651790) June 30, 2021
Sania Mirza, Rohan Bopanna, Ankita Raina and Ramkumar Ramanathan are in London for Wimbledon.
