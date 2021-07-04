The Chinese Communist Party is everywhere – also in Danish companies





The Chinese Communist Party is the largest political organization in the world with 92 million members and the party has a presence all over Chinese society. The Communist Party is even part of all Danish companies in China, TV2 reports. In step with the country’s growing prosperity, many expected China to change and become more democratic. But the Communist Party has since 2012, when President Xi Jinping came to power, has tightened its grip on all strata of society and rearmed itself on the ideological front. This also applies to Danish companies in China, where the Communist Party in recent years has started to apply an old rule of establishing local branches if there are more than three party members in the company. The purpose of the meetings of the party groups is ideological training mainly by reading Xi Jinping’s latest writings on the vision of Chinese society. But they also engage in charitable actions and make themselves available to employees who need help. According to Kjeld Erik Brdsgaard, professor of Chinese studies at CBS and expert on the Chinese Communist Party, it is about control. It is important that the party controls and has influence over all components of Chinese society. Therefore, all businesses and organizations must have a Communist branch. Whether it is government, private or joint enterprises for that matter, he explains. This control image is something the Danish Industry (DI) recognizes among its member companies in China and at TV2, Peter Thagesen, Deputy Director of Danish Industry, says: Most Danish companies I know of in China have a party group, making up to about five percent of employees. Communications Director Peter Trillingsgaard explains that at Grundfos in China, two groups meet digitally or outside working hours. As a company, therefore, we are not directly involved in meetings or activities, but we make facilities available. Of course, this confirms that partying is everywhere, but that’s nothing new, he wrote in an email to TV2. At Danish Crown’s new Chinese factory in Pinghu, near Shanghai, no party group has been established, but there is close cooperation with the local Communist Party. According to Vice President Sren Tinggaard, who is stationed in China, this is a big advantage for the Danish company. We meet with them several times a month, and I find them incredibly helpful and engaged. Sure, they have an interest in us hiring local labor and paying taxes, but there’s nothing wrong with that, he says. However, according to Kjeld Erik Brdsgaard, the party’s involvement in private companies also has its drawbacks, as it can be difficult to see through power structures and the loyalty of party members rests primarily on the party and not on the party. ‘business. At Dansk Industri, development is a source of concern and according to Peter Thagesen, deputy director, DI, more and more Westerners fear that the party could interfere more and more in the affairs.

