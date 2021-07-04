DEMA STAIN Majene says BEM UI critics forget about politeness





DEMA STAIN Majene recalls the importance of being critical and polite in criticism REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, JAKARTA – The President of the Student Executive Council (DEMA) of Majene State Islamic College (STAIN), West Sulawesi Province, Saharuddin regretted the attitude of BEM UI some time ago which seemed to be make fun of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). According to Saharuddin, the president is a symbol of the state. It’s like in an organization, the head of the organization is a highly respected symbol. Even if there are errors in organizational policies, the submission of criticism should always prioritize the ethics of politeness. “Like us in eastern Indonesia, there are things like ‘sipakalebbi’ and ‘sipakatau’, mutual respect and appreciation. Criticism is not prohibited, but always puts forward ethical standards and intellectual attitudes in mind. as educated people, “he said in Jakarta on Sunday (4/7). The man who was born in Ulumanda, Majene, explained that as a country with a democratic principle, it is legal to speak in public, but one should not go too far. He argues that there is a clear difference between expressing aspirations or opinions and insulting them. “As intellectuals we have to be careful in our attitude. Students should always be critical of protecting the functioning of government, but do not become actors who spread hate speech and insults, ”said the student from the Department of Sharia and Islamic Business Economics . In addition, Saharuddin also added that in the current pandemic situation, which is becoming more and more urgent, the Government and civil society should unite and act together to accelerate the management of Covid-19. He assessed that there were still many Indonesians who were affected by this pandemic, lost their jobs and reduced their income. As humans who practice higher education tri-dharma, they should be involved in helping the government speed up the management of Covid-19. “Instead of making statements that insult and discredit the president,” he said.

