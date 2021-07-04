Jamaat-e-Islami receives funds from Saudi Arabia Islamize India

An audio clip of senior Malayalam journalist MP Basheer, the former chief editor of the now defunct newspaper – Indiavision, went viral on the internet, in which the Kerala-based journalist made a sensational revelation about how organizations Islamic radicals around the world are funding projects that promote Islamism in India.

According to a Kerala-based media outlet Marunadan Malayali, an audio of a Clubhouse conversation with reporter MP Basheer went viral, in which he was heard revealing details regarding international funding to advance radical Islam in the country.

In the Clubhouse viral audio, a person who identifies as MP Basheer can be heard saying that during his tenure as editor-in-chief of the Indiavision news network, one day he received a phone call from T Arif Ali, secretary general of the radical Islamic organization Jamaat-e-Islami Hind. According to Basheer, Arif Ali asked the reporter to meet with him.

A few days later, MP Basheer went to meet Arif Ali at the Jamaat-e-Islami office in Trivandrum. During the meeting, Ali expressed his concerns about three female journalists named Nadeera Ajmal, Fousiya and V Shabana who disrespect Islam by not wearing the hijab when they appear on the news network. Giving a subtle warning, Ali told Basheer that the news network, especially the “un-Islamic” conduct of female reporters, had given the country’s Muslims the wrong message.

In the audio, Basheer revealed that Ali had suggested that he and his radical Islamic organization Jamaat-e-Islami could step in to help the organization and bring about a change in how it operates. In a sensational disclosure, Basheer said he had access to a letter at one point written by Jamaat-e-Islami asking King Abdul Aziz University in Saudi Arabia to increase the financial grant to the organization. Islamic radical so that they can create awareness and promote the Islamic dress code in Kerala and India.

Additionally, Basheer revealed that Jamaat-e-Islamic had started a project in India to promote the Islamic dress code for women and had access to funds from King Abdul Aziz University, an Islamic university in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. . He also said that many prominent Muslim journalists in the country were employed to help them with this infamous conception, which King Abdul Aziz University allegedly paid for.

The letter Basheer mentioned in his Clubhouse discussion was a letter written by Jamaat-e-Islami asking for more grants to implement this Islamization project, which the reporter says has been going on for the past three decades.

Does Saudi Arabia sponsor Wahhabism in Kerala?

The recent disclosure by journalist MP Basheer comes amid disturbing evidence that Saudi Arabia is indirectly funding the ultra-radical Islamic thought of Wahhabism, the ideological thought that drives the Islamic State terrorist organization, in several Madrasas in Kerala.

A recent investigation by India Today had revealed that several Madrasas in Kerala preached Wahhabism, a credo of extremist Islam sponsored by the Saudis and linked to global terrorism. It seems that these madrasas receive funds through hawala networks of the Islamic Gulf countries.

It is alleged that these madrasas indoctrinate young Muslims with radical thought that is aligned with ISIS, the Islamic terrorist organization which intends to establish a world caliphate through a world war. However, teaching Wahhabism to young Muslims is not limited to a single center in Kerala, according to India Today, several other madrasas are on the same path as Islamic terrorism influencers like the controversial Islamic televangelist Zakir Naik.

Abdul Malik, who runs a madrasa in Karanthur, previously admitted that they show videos and that Zakir Naik’s speeches are regularly broadcast to young children at his center.

Not just the wealthy Gulf states, even Turkey has been at the forefront of funding radical Islamic thought in India, especially Kashmir and Kerala.

Turkey and Pakistan fund anti-Indian activities, in contact with radical Islamic organizations

Turkey actively funds and supports extremist Islamic organizations in Kerala and Kashmir. As a result, Turkey, led by Islamist leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has now become the epicenter of anti-Indian activity.

The expansionist Turkish government, seeking to establish its dominance in the Islamic world through its conservatism and “Ottoman traditions”, is now exerting its influence over the Muslims of South Asia. In this endeavor, Turkey has teamed up with Pakistan to expand its influence in the region. Turkish organizations are in constant contact with Islamist organizations in the region.

The IHH, also known as nsan Hak ve Hrriyetleri ve nsani Yardm Vakf, has an alliance with the radical Islamist organization Popular Front of India (PFI). The two radical Islamic organizations met in the run-up to Lok Sabha’s 2019 elections. Erdogan also funds religious seminars in India to radicalize Muslims and takes them on an inexpensive covered trip to Turkey for further indoctrination.

Pakistani and Turkish officials had also funded hate preacher Zakir Naik, accused of inciting and radicalizing Indian Muslims with help from Qatar. In addition to criticizing India over the Humanitarian Citizenship Act (CAA) and the riots that followed, the Turkish government has reportedly injected funds to prolong the protests.

This current trend of radicalization emanating from Kerala leaves the country vulnerable to a threat to national security, especially radical Islamic organizations that operate outside India but have considerable influence in the country.