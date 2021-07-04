TNI carries out immunization activities in the Indonesia-Malaysia border area





Putussibau, West Kalimantan (ANTARA) – The 1206 Putussibau Military Regional Command of the Indonesian Defense Forces (TNI) carried out vaccination activities for 185 residents living near the Indonesian-Malaysian border area in the Batang Lupar sub-district, Kapuas Hulu Dustruct, West Kalimantan Province. “The mass vaccination program is implemented in cooperation with TNI, Polri (Indonesian police), Puskesman (community health center) and the community who are quite enthusiastic”, Assistant to the first lieutenant Timur Edy, commander of the Batang Lupar sub-district military office, said here on Saturday. Timur said he had only received 10 vials of the vaccine, while the public was enthusiastic about getting the vaccine to prevent COVID-19 infections. He expressed his hope to receive more vials of COVID-19 vaccine to reach more residents of the border area, as instructed by President Joko Widodo. “Mass vaccination is one of our efforts to break the chain of the spread of COVID-19. Of course, to manage the pandemic, we need the synergy of all parties, including the community, ”he noted. He called on the public in the border area to increase awareness and remain vigilant against the transmission of COVID-19. Indonesia recorded a record increase in daily COVID-19 cases on July 3, 2021, with 27,913 new infections and 493 deaths reported across the country. The number of recoveries in a single day was 13,282, while active cases were estimated at 281,677. Since the government announced the first cases of COVID-19 on March 2, 2020, the number of infections has so far reached 2,256,851, while the death toll has reached 60,027. With the second wave of COVID-19 resulting in a drastic increase in infections in several regions, particularly Jakarta and other cities on the island of Java, the Indonesian government has imposed restrictions on public activities from July 3 to 20 2021. . Related news: More than 13.92 million Indonesians fully vaccinated against COVID-19

