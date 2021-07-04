Urges German university to cut ties with Confucius

As Beijing seeks to reduce its influence over universities, Germany is pushing for the creation of its own team of Chinese experts.

Earlier this week, the German Ministry of Education announced that it is investing 24 million euros (0.48.48 million) in a project that will run from 2017 to 2024 to build “independent Chinese research capacity »In universities and research institutes.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel (right) and Chinese Chancellor Xi Jinping at the Berlin Zoo 2017. Photo: AFP.

The aim of the project is to support scientific and research cooperation with China “on the basis of European values,” the education ministry said in a statement. Education Minister Anja Karlisek said Germany still wants to cooperate with China and needs skills to understand Chinese culture, language, community and history.

He said, however, that such efforts should be led independently by Germany and called on universities to sever ties with Chinese language and culture studies with Confucius, China’s state-funded education partner.

I don’t want the Chinese government to affect our universities and our community, Karliksek said. “We have given Confucius more space to develop businesses and have done very little to develop independent Chinese research capacity in Germany. “

Since 2006, 19 Confucius companies have been established across Germany. At least two businesses have been closed over concerns over “political influence and information leakage.”

There are over 500 Confucius companies around the world. But many facilities in countries like the United States, Canada, Australia and Sweden have been closed due to doubts about their role in advancing Beijing’s interests.

Tension is mounting between China and the West. The European Union is increasingly critical of China’s policies in Hong Kong and Xinjiang. They imposed sanctions on Chinese officials involved in the case.

China has responded with widespread sanctions against European politicians, diplomats and researchers, prompting members of the European Parliament to suspend approval of the investment deal between the two countries. The parties, the German government played an important role.

Despite political tensions, economic relations between the two countries remain strong. China is Germany’s largest trading partner for the fifth consecutive year in 2020, with a trade volume of 212.1 billion euros, according to China’s Ministry of Commerce.

