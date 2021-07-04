Manto and Khan: Fuel and Fire





When we were slaves we could imagine freedom, but now that we are free how will we imagine subjection? – Saadat Hasan Manto

Manto encountering Khan is akin to what happens when an unstoppable force encounters a stationary object. The two are as different as they are alike. Holding the truth on a high pedestal is common ground, but the means to reach, perceive and conceive of the truth could not have been more difficult for both of them.

The Ludhiana-born pillar known as Saadat Hasan Manto was a novelist, screenwriter and now known as a famous thinker from British India and later Pakistan. The government awarded him the Nishan-i-Imtiaz in 2012, fifty-seven years after his death. He led a rather troubled life with family pressure, societal turmoil, and inner turmoil. Manto tried to fill the void in his heart with alcohol as he led a crusade against societal norms. He rarely found pockets of happiness throughout his time, choosing to lead his life as a mirror for society.

After countless lawsuits for obscene writing and criticism of the worst kind, he would respond with what would become folklore, Who am I to take off the clothes of this already naked society ?. Manto in Naya Pakistan (Urdu: New Pakistan) is said to have defended the power of the pen, waged an ideological war against the government of the day, and refused to be silenced by visible and invisible forces in society. Let’s look at Manto’s condition, if he was brought back to life.

It is 2021 and Manto is in despair as his writings have reached the eyes of the blind. He realized that Pakistan had not progressed since its demise in 1955 and that people had not paid attention to what he preached. A question intrigued his subconscious, how would the Prime Minister take this literary critic of society?

Word reached Manto that the first blamed the clothes women wear for rape.

If a woman wears very little clothing, it will have an impact on the man unless it is robots. Its common sense. – Imran Khan

The writer who did not conform to anything or anyone, sent the Prime Minister a copy of the short story Thanda Gosht (Urdu: cold meat). It is one of the most famous works of Mantos in which a Sikh man rapes a corpse and, after confessing to his wife during sex, is stabbed and killed. Along with the news, Manto sends a question to the head of the country: Was the Kafan (Urdu: Shroud) dressed enough for the dead or does this also have an impact on a man? Khan responded in a way that has become customary for the first: he denied Mantos’ views and ended dissent.

In Naya Pakistan (Urdu: New Pakistan), journalists fear for their safety and livelihoods, and writers are under pressure to submit to the establishment. Pakistan’s 145th position in the world press freedom ranking is indicative of the danger facing truth seekers in the country. Manto also faces this caliber of censorship, but his words resonate more in the minds of power-hungry aristocrats. He predicted increased censorship for the future in his essay, By the Grace of Allah. His ethics belittle the accounts of elements who wish to censor him:

If you can’t stand my stories, it means this is an unbearable time. – Saadat Hasan Manto

The controversial writer is visiting Bani Gala to meet Khan. The Prime Minister has requested a private audience with this literary crusader. Khan asks Manto why he never wrote about the good things of the country and continues to take a pessimistic approach to his writing. Manto responded as Manto knows best, literature is a symptom of the state of society. The two stand at opposite ends of the spectrum, with one being adamant that the country is improving while the other says the only thing that is improving is illusion.

All things considered, it wouldn’t be a far-fetched idea to think that the two would admire each other in a particular but obvious way. Firmness in approach, working for the societal revolution and having a defined belief system are what connect the two characters. Manto is seen as a frustrated victim of circumstances and Khan as a fearless leader who wants to last. Fate and time will tell how Khan will be remembered in the history books. As for Manto, his words testify to his condition:

… .And it is also possible that Saadat Hasan may die, but Manto remains alive. – Saadat Hassan Manto

