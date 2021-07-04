Politics
Boris Johnson doesn’t want trans rights or Stonewall crop war, says LGBT + special envoy
Britain’s first special envoy for LGBT + rights said Boris Johnson did not want a cultural war on trans rights or Stonewall.
Nick Herbert, Member of the House of Lords appointed to the post of envoy in May, said the prime minister did not want the people or the government to take sides, he said in an interview with Time newspaper.
In recent months, Equality Minister Liz Truss has urged government departments to distance themselves from a key Stonewall initiative for workplace diversity who got entangled in a larger discussion of trans rights.
Meanwhile, the right-wing press launched a relentless coordinated attack against Stonewall for persistently supporting one of the country’s most marginalized and vulnerable groups.
I don’t like the idea of any culture war on these issues on either side, Herbert said, and that worries me.
I think it ends up hurting LGBT + people. It distracts from the practical things we need to do to support people.
I would in no way want to see the government take sides in what some clearly see as a culture war on these issues.
I don’t think that’s what the government should be doing. I don’t think that’s what the Prime Minister wants us to do.
I believe that is the Prime Minister’s point of view and that is why he told cabinet this week that he wanted to see kindness, tolerance, openness.
Herbert said this can be seen in Boris Johnson hosts pride reception on last days of Pride month earlier this week.
This sent a clear message, the envoy said, that the prime minister supported LGBT + rights, he added that Johnson had invited Stonewall to the function.
The Johnson ministry has been marked by scandal after scandal over LGBT + rights, be it the long-delayed conversion therapy ban, the abandonment of reforms to the law on gender recognition, Johnsons owns the LGBT Advisory Board resign a lot on the hostility of the government or its Home Office refusing LGBT-related asylum claims at a rate higher than the national average.
A clear message indeed.
Britain needs trans lawmakers, says LGBT + special envoy
One or two departments have, and they may have particular reasons for doing so, he said of the government offices that have left the Stonewalls Diversity Champion program.
But there was no edict that they should. I think Stonewall has done a brilliant job over the years in promoting equality.
Not all Stonewall positions are accepted by the government. There are some things they could stress that they weren’t willing to.
Self-certification regarding gender identity and trans issues was one of the disagreements. It should not stop us in all areas where we agree.
They are doing important work and we must continue to dialogue with them.
Herbert, who was the first openly gay man elected to the Conservative Party, added that there must be more trans MPs in Parliament than there are. currently no openly trans or non-binary legislator in both houses.
There are now many openly gay parliamentarians in all political parties, and I think Parliament is now fairly representative, he said.
Where I think it would be great if we could make progress would be if we had a transgender MP, which they do in other parliaments around the world.
It would really help change the debate in this country if we could have more trans people in leadership positions in our national life here.
