Biden to meet Queen Elizabeth at Windsor Castle next weekend

President Biden and first daughter Jill will meet Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle, the White House confirmed Thursday morning.

The Commander-in-Chief and his wife will likely be greeted by the monarch on Sunday, June 13, the last day of his trip to the UK for the G7 summit, marking the first stop on his trip to three countries in Europe.

The Group of Seven summit, which takes place June 11-13 in Cornwall, about 300 miles west of London, will mark the President’s first overseas trip since taking office in January.

It should also mark the Queen’s first major engagement since the death of her husband, Prince Philip, who died at age 99 in April.

It is not clear whether Her Majesty will likely be joined by different members of the royal household.

Besides President Lyndon B. Johnson, the Queen has met with every President of the United States since her reign began in 1952.

Bidens’ predecessor Donald Trump met the Queen in July 2018, and he and his family paid a state bill the following year.

There have been 14 US presidents during the Queen’s reign.

The assembly with President Biden will likely be Queen Elizabeth’s first major engagement since Prince Philip’s death. Victoria Jones Pool WPA / Getty Photos

The White House confirmed the meeting in a global travel advisory for the president, along with plans to keep the principal daughter up to date.

White House aides have been gushing for weeks about the potential assembly with the 95-year-old monarch.

Who among us wouldn’t need to go see the Queen? White Home press secretary Jen Psaki mentioned last month.

While the pomp of a royal assembly usually attracts the protection of soft information, violations of strict etiquette guidelines pose a public relations risk to unwitting individuals.

In February, the Sunday Occasions reported that plans were underway for Her Majesty to be joined by Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, in addition to Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, during the Assembly.

People stroll along the long main promenade to Windsor Castle in Windsor. DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP via Getty Photos

The British newspaper also reported that Biden and the Queen will also meet individually for a while.

There is a desire from the International, Commonwealth and Improvement Workplace to have a very strong royal presence ahead of the G7 events, and all senior royals will likely be part of what happens, a senior said. royal official at events this month.

Buckingham Palaces’ announcement on Thursday ignored the fact that various family members were present at the presidential meeting.

Trump publicly sided with the Queen throughout a messy domestic battle when his grandson, Prince Harry, and his American wife, Meghan Markle, stepped down from royal duties and moved to California. The couples successfully endorsed Bidenfinal last year.

Queen Elizabeth II assembly with President Donald Trump on June 3, 2019. Victoria Jones – WPA Pool / Getty Photos

I have met the Queen and I think the Queen is an amazing person. And I’m not a Meghan fan, Trump said in a March interview on Fox Information.

Markle, 39, is said to be networking with Democrats and considering a possible presidential run after giving Oprah Winfrey a final interview in which she claimed the royal family was not supportive and racist.

Leaving the UK, Biden will travel to Belgium, where he will meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan while attending a NATO summit on Monday.

Erdogan sadly watched his guards attack US residents who were protesting against him in 2017 after his visit to the White House. Some of his guards are nevertheless wanted in the United States on the price of the prison.

Joe Biden, Jill Biden and Prince Harry together on an occasion in 2017. Chris Jackson / Getty Photos for Invictus Video Game Base

The Turkish leader has always disagreed with American coverage, and recently criticized Israel for its response to Hamas rockets fired from Gaza. In 2019, he invaded northern Syria to attack the Kurds allied with the United States, disregarding American warnings not to accomplish this.

It is unclear why Erdogan is chosen by Biden for an in-person assembly.