Politics
Biden to meet Queen Elizabeth at Windsor Castle next weekend
President Biden and first daughter Jill will meet Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle, the White House confirmed Thursday morning.
The Commander-in-Chief and his wife will likely be greeted by the monarch on Sunday, June 13, the last day of his trip to the UK for the G7 summit, marking the first stop on his trip to three countries in Europe.
The Group of Seven summit, which takes place June 11-13 in Cornwall, about 300 miles west of London, will mark the President’s first overseas trip since taking office in January.
It should also mark the Queen’s first major engagement since the death of her husband, Prince Philip, who died at age 99 in April.
It is not clear whether Her Majesty will likely be joined by different members of the royal household.
Besides President Lyndon B. Johnson, the Queen has met with every President of the United States since her reign began in 1952.
Bidens’ predecessor Donald Trump met the Queen in July 2018, and he and his family paid a state bill the following year.
There have been 14 US presidents during the Queen’s reign.
The White House confirmed the meeting in a global travel advisory for the president, along with plans to keep the principal daughter up to date.
White House aides have been gushing for weeks about the potential assembly with the 95-year-old monarch.
Who among us wouldn’t need to go see the Queen? White Home press secretary Jen Psaki mentioned last month.
While the pomp of a royal assembly usually attracts the protection of soft information, violations of strict etiquette guidelines pose a public relations risk to unwitting individuals.
In February, the Sunday Occasions reported that plans were underway for Her Majesty to be joined by Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, in addition to Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, during the Assembly.
The British newspaper also reported that Biden and the Queen will also meet individually for a while.
There is a desire from the International, Commonwealth and Improvement Workplace to have a very strong royal presence ahead of the G7 events, and all senior royals will likely be part of what happens, a senior said. royal official at events this month.
Buckingham Palaces’ announcement on Thursday ignored the fact that various family members were present at the presidential meeting.
Trump publicly sided with the Queen throughout a messy domestic battle when his grandson, Prince Harry, and his American wife, Meghan Markle, stepped down from royal duties and moved to California. The couples successfully endorsed Bidenfinal last year.
I have met the Queen and I think the Queen is an amazing person. And I’m not a Meghan fan, Trump said in a March interview on Fox Information.
Markle, 39, is said to be networking with Democrats and considering a possible presidential run after giving Oprah Winfrey a final interview in which she claimed the royal family was not supportive and racist.
Leaving the UK, Biden will travel to Belgium, where he will meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan while attending a NATO summit on Monday.
Erdogan sadly watched his guards attack US residents who were protesting against him in 2017 after his visit to the White House. Some of his guards are nevertheless wanted in the United States on the price of the prison.
The Turkish leader has always disagreed with American coverage, and recently criticized Israel for its response to Hamas rockets fired from Gaza. In 2019, he invaded northern Syria to attack the Kurds allied with the United States, disregarding American warnings not to accomplish this.
It is unclear why Erdogan is chosen by Biden for an in-person assembly.
Sources
2/ https://gruntstuff.com/biden-to-meet-queen-elizabeth-at-windsor-castle-next-weekend/211258/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]