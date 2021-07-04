Trinamool congressional leaders slam Prime Minister Modi for soaring fuel prices – The New Indian Express





Through PTI KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress on Sunday criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for soaring fuel prices, questioning whether he had “gone underground”. The ruling West Bengal party has also accused the BJP of working hard to “make people’s woes worse” as fuel prices hit “all-time high”. However, the BJP asked why the state government was not reducing its tariffs on petroleum products to bring down prices. “As fuel prices hit HISTORIC HIGH, government @ BJP4India (government) appears to be working very hard to make public woes worse. Not much has changed since 2020. The same old blame game continues as the demands of the Indian people are conveniently ignored! Tweeted Abhishek Banerjee, National Secretary General of the Trinamool Congress and Member of Parliament for Lok Sabha. The price of gasoline has crossed the 100 rupees per liter mark in the metropolitan cities of Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Pune and exceeds 99 rupees in Delhi and Kolkata. Speaking to Twitter, Minister of State Partha Chatterjee said, “Mr. @narendramodi has a penchant for drama whenever Indian people are in distress! “Now, with soaring oil prices, why has he gone into hiding? Prepare for a big lie-laden speech, Mr. Prime Minister,” the state Minister of Industry said. Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as value added tax (VAT) and freight charges. And for this reason, the price of gasoline has exceeded 100 rupees per liter in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Bihar, Punjab and Ladakh. “Around June 2020, I remember that gasoline prices had increased for almost 17 days in a row! In one year, we crossed 100 rupees in several cities of India. Shri @narendramodi, please step off your high horse and learn about the woes of your people! “Bengal Transport Minister Firhad Hakim said on the microblogging site. Left-wing parties have also staged protests in various parts of the state against rising prices for fuel and cooking gas. West Bengal BJP leader Samik Bhattacharya said criticism would not solve the problem. “Why is the state government not reducing its levies? Everyone knows how the Center is handling the current crisis. A joint effort of central government and states is needed to resolve the problem, ”he said. He called for the inclusion of petroleum products in the GST regime.

