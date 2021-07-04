The PTI will emerge victorious in the next legislative elections: Farrukh Habib





FAISALABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Sunday that Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaaf (PTI) would again emerge victorious in the upcoming general elections based on its excellent performance.

Speaking to the media here at Circuit House, he said the PTI government has stabilized the national economy and brought relief to the masses. He said all economic indicators were positive despite the corona spectra that had ruined our precious 18 months. He said various economies around the world were threatened with bankruptcy, due to the impacts linked to the crown, adding that the nose of India’s economic growth had plunged to minus 7.7%, even the economic growth of the United Kingdom. United Kingdom (UK) was recorded negative while global debt also recorded a huge increase of 13 to 14 percent.

He said the opposition demanded the lockdown, but visionary leader Imran Khan rejected the proposal and introduced a new smart lockdown strategy to run the economy and save precious human lives side by side. This step has yielded positive results and the Pakistani economy has experienced phenomenal rapid growth, instead of contracting, he added.

He said, “Our exports were at a record high of $ 25.3 billion, while in 2017-18 our exports decreased to $ 24 billion. Including exports of services, our exports jumped to $ 31 billion in 2021.

He proudly claimed that foreign remittances have also seen an increase in the past 11 months, as they stood at $ 27 billion, which is expected to rise to $ 29 billion as Pakistanis send more than 2 billion dollars. billion dollars per month. If you compare the current remittances with remittances from the previous government, it’s $ 10 billion more for the PML-N government, he observed.

The increase was due to the expats’ confidence in the visionary and honest leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, as they were convinced that now their money would be spent in Pakistan and no one could steal it and send it back to Western countries again. through the black police. -marketing or money laundering, he added.

On computer exports in 2013, he said it was only $ 800 million that jumped to $ 1,000 million ($ 1 billion) in 2018 and now it’s $ 2.1 billion while The PTI government has realized its importance and provided an enabling atmosphere through support measures to this important sector, he said.

Continuing, Farrukh Habib said that in 2018, inflows were only $ 50 billion and now stand at $ 60 billion.

“This is a non-debt influx and foreign loans are not included. In 2018, dollar outflows were 68 billion while our income from this head was only 50 billion dollars. Now, the dollar inflow is $ 60.1 billion and its outflow is $ 60 billion, ”he added.

“Our economy is now stable and we manage our maximum expenses with our own resources, he declared and added that we are obliged to borrow to repay the loans acquired by the previous leaders”.

Regarding the PTI development program, the Minister of State said Prime Minister Imran Khan intends to introduce electronic reforms but the opposition is against it because it would expose their poor performance.

Responding to a question about the recovery of $ 33 billion from Asif Ali Zardari’s account, he said he indicated the volume of corruption by previous leaders.

He said the opposition intends to shut down all regulatory institutions and they could be allowed to continue their relentless looting.

On Prime Minister Imran Khan’s recent speech to the National Assembly regarding the return of the US military from Afghanistan, he said the prime minister represents the popular sentiments of the public, has taken a bold stance that Pakistan would become a partner in constructive activities but not be part of the war.

Responding to a question on food security, the Minister of State said the PTI government was encouraging the agricultural sector.

