Boris Johnson “must recognize” the constitutional prejudice of the Protocol

DUP LEADER JEFFREY Donaldson said Northern Ireland’s relations with the Republic as well as Britain have been compromised by the protocol, but he believes there is a solution.

Speaking on Sky News this morning, Donaldson also said UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson must acknowledge that the protocol worries trade unionists for constitutional as well as business reasons.

The protocol essentially means that EU regulatory and customs checks take place between Britain and the island of Ireland, rather than along the Irish border.

Trade unionists across the spectrum in Northern Ireland have voiced objections to the protocol, saying it makes trade more difficult for companies and weakens Northern Ireland’s status in the UK.

Nationalists and the Irish government argued that the protocol was an instrument made necessary by Brexit, which was supported by the DUP but not a majority in Northern Ireland.

Donaldsons’ appearance on Sky News Trevor Phillips Sunday show follows a number of Brexit developments this week.

The EU decided this week to extend the grace period for shipping chilled meats from Britain to Northern Ireland, ending the so-called sausage war.

Also this week, a legal challenge brought by trade unionists arguing that the protocol contradicted the Good Friday agreement and EU law was dismissed by a Belfast judge.

Although the judge acknowledged that the protocol contradicted the Act of Union, he ruled that Parliament’s agreement prevailed over the 200-year-old law.

Donaldson called the discovery politically significant, saying that if left unresolved it would have potential consequences for the future stability of political institutions.

Returning to constitutional issues again today, Donaldson insisted that the protocol goes against the spirit of the Good Friday deal.

At the heart of the Belfast or Good Friday deal are three sets of relationships and there is a very delicate balance within that agreement as to how those relationships are managed, Donaldson said.

And one of the key relationships is that between Northern Ireland and Great Britain. The Agreement is very clear, the principle of consent protects the right of the people of Northern Ireland to determine their constitutional status. When you harm any of these relationships you are harming both by extension and that is exactly what we have seen happen because our relationship with Britain has been damaged by this protocol and therefore our relationship with the Republic of Ireland was damaged.

He added: It is imperative for all of us that we resolve these issues. I don’t accept that it can’t be done, I don’t accept that there isn’t a solution, I believe there is and that’s what I’m going to strive for.

Donaldson also said the British Prime Minister must correct what had been done wrong.

We have heard him acknowledge that there are difficulties in terms of relations between Great Britain and Northern Ireland, but not only in trade terms, the PM must also recognize that this has an impact on our constitutional position .

Donaldson was confirmed as the new DUP leader last month after Edwin Poots was kicked out just weeks after being elected to the post.

When elected, Donaldson said he would put opposition to the Northern Ireland protocol at the center of his leadership.

When asked today whether the DUP should recognize that Brexit makes a trade border inevitable and that the party should instead focus on Northern Ireland’s position in the UK and European markets, Donaldson said that ‘there were opportunities for the future.

We cannot access these opportunities because of these unnecessary obstacles, he said, however.

Much of our supply chain comes from Great Britain, whether you are a consumer buying products in a supermarket or a business relying on components for your manufacturing process, we need to solve this chain problem. supply.