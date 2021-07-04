US-Turkey relations take a public blow with accusation of child soldiers

Analysts say move a warning of possible further action by Washington against Ankara

The United States has placed Turkey on a list of countries implicated in the use of child soldiers, a further step in deteriorating relations with Ankara, analysts told The Media Line.

The move was Washington’s latest rebuke of its NATO ally amid years of deteriorating relations, highlighted by Ankaras’ purchase of Russian arms, and accelerated by the assumption of office of the US president. Joe Biden then by the three month wait to make a phone call with Turkish President Recep. Tayyip Erdogan.

Turkey is the first NATO member that the United States has put on the list of countries that have recruited or used child soldiers, as part of the US State Department’s 2021 Trafficking in Persons Report which has was released on Thursday.

This will certainly have ramifications for US-Turkish relations.

Ryan Bohl, Middle East and North Africa analyst at Stratfor, told The Media Line that the US is sending a signal that it is monitoring Turkey’s human rights and political record foreign, with the possibility of taking more serious measures in the future.

Bohl said the United States is unlikely to immediately enforce law-related sanctions, but that Washington now has a legal mechanism to punish Turkey later.

He added that it also shows how closely Washington’s relationship with Turkey is under scrutiny and reinforces the belief that the United States should reduce its dependence on its NATO ally. .

It’s going to add credence to those arguments that are just going to keep building, that tension that the country is drifting a little too authoritarian, he said.

He added that the focus on Syria and Libya shows Washington is particularly concerned about Turkey’s allies in those countries, fearing that some of the proxy groups include jihadist elements.

US State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Thursday that adding Turkey to the list would not affect talks over Ankara at the head of Kabul airport security in Afghanistan then. that the United States complete the withdrawal of its troops.

It’s just wishful thinking, saidMuzaffer Senel, Department of Political Science and International Relations, Medipol University of Ankara. This will certainly have ramifications for US-Turkish relations, he added.

Senel said he expects Turkey to respond in the medium to long term by turning more to Russia and China.

Ties with the United States and NATO are top priorities for Turkey, which relies on the deterrence of military alliances to ensure its territorial security in a border region with Syria, Iraq and Iran.

However, Washington did not use its influence to change Ankara’s position on Syria, especially when Turkey launched an offensive in the northeast in October 2019 against the U.S.-allied Kurdish militia, the YPG.

Ankara claims the YPG is cooperating with the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) in Turkey, which Ankara, Washington and the European Union classify as a terrorist organization.

Ahead of the 2019 offensive, talks broke down between Turkey and the United States over its alliance with the YPG and its presence in northeastern Syria near the Turkish border, which Ankara sees as a major threat. for the safety.

A letter from then-President Donald Trump warning Erdogan not to be a jerk also did not prevent the Turkish president’s incursion into Syria.

A tough approach from the United States could help Erdogan, who has used anti-American sentiments in the past to bolster his position when he faced pressure on financially struggling Turkey.

When the United States imposed sanctions on Turkey for the detention of an American pastor, for example, Erdogan called for a boycott of American electronics, causing people to smash their iPhones and cut up American dollars.

If you want to ban all kinds of child soldiers, then every country must respect [that] without any form of discrimination, but now there is discrimination

Turkey has responded to its inclusion on the child soldier list by calling the United States hypocrites, accusing the YPG of using child soldiers.

A statement from the Turkish Foreign Ministry said it was a stark example of hypocrisy and double standard as the United States openly aids, supplies weapons to the PKK / YPG forcibly recruiting children , Reuters news agency reported.

In 2018, Human Rights Watch accused the YPG of recruiting children for military training and of not telling their families where they were.

It’s not a fair list, at least I don’t believe they have any goodwill, said Senel, of the list of American child soldiers.

If you want to ban all kinds of child soldiers, then every country must respect [that] without any form of discrimination, but now there is discrimination, he added.

Bohl argues that while the United States is not in a morally high position, Turkey still has the most to lose if it moves further away from the United States.

Then Bohl said: The United States is starting to threaten to change its policy, defense policy towards Turkey, which has a much bigger impact on Turkey than Turkey trying to make those kinds of counter-threats to Turkey. United States.