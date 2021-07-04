Politics
US-Turkey relations take a public blow with accusation of child soldiers
Analysts say move a warning of possible further action by Washington against Ankara
The United States has placed Turkey on a list of countries implicated in the use of child soldiers, a further step in deteriorating relations with Ankara, analysts told The Media Line.
The move was Washington’s latest rebuke of its NATO ally amid years of deteriorating relations, highlighted by Ankaras’ purchase of Russian arms, and accelerated by the assumption of office of the US president. Joe Biden then by the three month wait to make a phone call with Turkish President Recep. Tayyip Erdogan.
Turkey is the first NATO member that the United States has put on the list of countries that have recruited or used child soldiers, as part of the US State Department’s 2021 Trafficking in Persons Report which has was released on Thursday.
This will certainly have ramifications for US-Turkish relations.
Ryan Bohl, Middle East and North Africa analyst at Stratfor, told The Media Line that the US is sending a signal that it is monitoring Turkey’s human rights and political record foreign, with the possibility of taking more serious measures in the future.
Bohl said the United States is unlikely to immediately enforce law-related sanctions, but that Washington now has a legal mechanism to punish Turkey later.
He added that it also shows how closely Washington’s relationship with Turkey is under scrutiny and reinforces the belief that the United States should reduce its dependence on its NATO ally. .
It’s going to add credence to those arguments that are just going to keep building, that tension that the country is drifting a little too authoritarian, he said.
He added that the focus on Syria and Libya shows Washington is particularly concerned about Turkey’s allies in those countries, fearing that some of the proxy groups include jihadist elements.
US State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Thursday that adding Turkey to the list would not affect talks over Ankara at the head of Kabul airport security in Afghanistan then. that the United States complete the withdrawal of its troops.
It’s just wishful thinking, saidMuzaffer Senel, Department of Political Science and International Relations, Medipol University of Ankara. This will certainly have ramifications for US-Turkish relations, he added.
Senel said he expects Turkey to respond in the medium to long term by turning more to Russia and China.
Ties with the United States and NATO are top priorities for Turkey, which relies on the deterrence of military alliances to ensure its territorial security in a border region with Syria, Iraq and Iran.
However, Washington did not use its influence to change Ankara’s position on Syria, especially when Turkey launched an offensive in the northeast in October 2019 against the U.S.-allied Kurdish militia, the YPG.
Ankara claims the YPG is cooperating with the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) in Turkey, which Ankara, Washington and the European Union classify as a terrorist organization.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Middle East Daily News Email
Ahead of the 2019 offensive, talks broke down between Turkey and the United States over its alliance with the YPG and its presence in northeastern Syria near the Turkish border, which Ankara sees as a major threat. for the safety.
A letter from then-President Donald Trump warning Erdogan not to be a jerk also did not prevent the Turkish president’s incursion into Syria.
A tough approach from the United States could help Erdogan, who has used anti-American sentiments in the past to bolster his position when he faced pressure on financially struggling Turkey.
When the United States imposed sanctions on Turkey for the detention of an American pastor, for example, Erdogan called for a boycott of American electronics, causing people to smash their iPhones and cut up American dollars.
If you want to ban all kinds of child soldiers, then every country must respect [that] without any form of discrimination, but now there is discrimination
Turkey has responded to its inclusion on the child soldier list by calling the United States hypocrites, accusing the YPG of using child soldiers.
A statement from the Turkish Foreign Ministry said it was a stark example of hypocrisy and double standard as the United States openly aids, supplies weapons to the PKK / YPG forcibly recruiting children , Reuters news agency reported.
In 2018, Human Rights Watch accused the YPG of recruiting children for military training and of not telling their families where they were.
It’s not a fair list, at least I don’t believe they have any goodwill, said Senel, of the list of American child soldiers.
If you want to ban all kinds of child soldiers, then every country must respect [that] without any form of discrimination, but now there is discrimination, he added.
Bohl argues that while the United States is not in a morally high position, Turkey still has the most to lose if it moves further away from the United States.
Then Bohl said: The United States is starting to threaten to change its policy, defense policy towards Turkey, which has a much bigger impact on Turkey than Turkey trying to make those kinds of counter-threats to Turkey. United States.
Sources
2/ https://themedialine.org/top-stories/us-turkey-relations-take-public-blow-with-child-soldiers-accusation/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]