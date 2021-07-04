PM Modi to address CoWIN Global Conclave tomorrow as India opens CoWin app to the world

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will share his thoughts on the CoWIN Global Conclave tomorrow as India brings CoWIN as a digital public good to the world to fight COVID19, the Center said on Sunday.

In order to help other countries to better organize their vaccination campaign, the government has decided to share the open source platform.

About fifty countries are expected to seek information on the platform. Countries that have expressed interest in the platform are Canada, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Azerbaijan, Ukraine, Nigeria, Uganda, Vietnam, Iraq, Dominican Republic , the United Arab Emirates and others.

The app was introduced in January when India launched one of the world’s largest vaccination campaigns. The app has often been seen as the core technology of the vaccination campaign in the country. While many have also criticized the heavy reliance on the digital platform, it has enabled the literate population of the country to access government services.

“CoWin can be extended to health interventions around the world”

The CoWin app, an “scalable, inclusive and open” technology platform developed by India, can be customized and extended for health interventions across the world, Foreign Minister Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the UNSC open debate on “Maintaining International Peace and Security: Cyber ​​Security,” Shringla said India is working to share the platform with partner countries.

CoWIN (Covid Vaccine Intelligence Work) is an application introduced by the Indian government for the vaccination process. It is used for registration and appointment scheduling for COVID-19 vaccination.

“As part of its COVID vaccination campaign, one of the largest in the world, India has developed CoWIN – a scalable, inclusive and open technology platform,” Shringla said in his videoconference remarks.

“The CoWIN platform can be customized and extended for healthcare interventions around the world. We are working to share this platform with partner countries, ”he added.

To subscribe to Mint newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.