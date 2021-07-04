This is the content of the IU epidemiologist’s discussion with Anies on the Centre’s rejection of the tightening.





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – University of Indonesia epidemiologist Pandu Riono said DKI Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan has indeed proposed to the central government to tighten mobility in Java-Bali since the end of May 2021. Pandu said the proposal began with Anies discussing with the pandemic team at IU’s Faculty of Public Health, after Lebaran. According to the analysis of epidemiologists, there is a potential for an increase in Covid-19 cases after Lebaran. They also predict that the curve will continue to increase. One of the factors, Pandu said, is the Delta variant in Indonesia. “We take into account double the transmission. When the delta variant becomes dominant, the transmission will be very fast, the pattern will follow as in India. Thus, the maximum tightening should be done in Java-Bali. This is not enough in Jakarta. or Jabodetabek alone, ”Pandu said, reiterating his proposal to Anies, when contacted by Tempo on Sunday, July 4, 2021. The study, Pandu said, was not only passed on to Anies, but also to the Minister of Health, Budi Gunadi Sadikin. Anies and Budi, according to Pandu, took the analysis seriously and pursued it in several meetings with President Joko Widodo or Jokowi at the Palace. “He both delivered all the ratas in the palace, it didn’t seem to be taken seriously,” he said. “As for KSP, it’s been a year since you last heard what I said.” According to the information obtained Time, Anies and Budi Gunadi, in a number of forums, agreed to tighten mobility or at least revert to PSBB policy in 2020. However, the proposal was rejected. Tempo is still trying to contact the palace to confirm this information. Pandu suspects this tightening proposal is still mental as the central government prioritizes economic affairs rather than tackling Covid-19. Because, he said, the chairman of the Committee for the Management of COVID-19 and National Economic Recovery (KPC-PEN) is the Coordinating Minister of Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto. “Until mid-June, there was no movement (to take the Java-Bali tightening option), Pak Budi even said, be patient, we will keep trying the proposal,” he said. he declared. On July 1, President Joko Widodo or Jokowi has just decided to implement the Java-Bali emergency PPKM. Jokowi appointed the coordinating minister for maritime affairs and investment, Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, as coordinator. “Jokowi saw that Airlangga couldn’t afford it, so he handed it over to Luhut,” Pandu said. He suggested that President Jokowi just dissolve the KPC-PEN. “It is no longer useful, it has failed, it must be dissolved because we only think of PEN, because the president is the coordinating minister of the economy,” he said. Pandu says politics Emergency PPKM it’s too late. It should have entered into force in June at the latest. However, said Pandu, this policy can still have an impact on reducing the rate of future cases, if implemented correctly. “If there has now been a spike in cases, hospitals have collapsed, it is the result of the delay of past policies. The current policy is to face a higher spike of cases in the future,” did he declare. Pandu Riono about the discussion with Anies. Read also : Center rejects Anies, PKS proposal: pandemic management should not be politicized

