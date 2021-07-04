Representative Matt Gaetz promises crowd he will nominate Donald Trump for Speaker of the House





Representative Matt Gaetz told the crowd on Saturday that he intended to nominate former President Donald Trump as Speaker of the House in 2022. After his presidency ended, Trump publicly considered becoming President of bedroom. GOP lawmakers are strategizing to keep Trump involved in the Republican Party.

Florida Representative Matt Gaetz told a crowd of Trump supporters on Saturday that he would appoint the former president as Speaker of the House.

“After the next electoral cycle, when we resume the House of Representatives, when we send [current Speaker] Nancy Pelosi back in San Francisco dirt, my pledge to you is that my vote for the Speaker of the United States House of Representatives go to Donald J. Trump, ”Gaetz, a Republican representative from Florida, promised at the time. of a Trump rally in Sarasota. , Fla .– PatriotTakes (@patriottakes) July 3, 2021 Thousands of Trump supporters gathered for the “Save America” ​​rally on Saturday to celebrate Independence Day. Trump said last month he would be interested in running for a House seat in 2022, with the goal of becoming president and launching an impeachment inquiry against current President Joe Biden.

To become Speaker of the House, Trump would not be required to win a seat in Congress. The Constitution does not require the speaker to be a full member of the House of Representatives, although all speakers have so far been.

He is expected to overthrow the House of Representatives, however, and gain the support of Republican lawmakers.

Since Biden’s certification in January, GOP lawmakers have said they expect Trump to continue to be involved in the landscape of Republican politics.

In February, Senator Lindsey Graham said he plans to leverage Trump’s influence to ensure the Republican Party takes over the House and Senate in 2022. In an interview with Politico, Graham said that he would meet with Trump to discuss the future of the GOP. and its role in it.

Last month, Senator Rob Portman called Trump “definitely the leader” of the Republican Party. Trump is also considering another presidential bid. He told associates he plans to run again in 2024 if he’s healthy enough, Insider reported in late May.

Insider’s Joshua Zitser contributed to this report.

