04 Jul 2021

Beijing [China], July 4 (ANI): Although China celebrates the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) with great fervor, its atrocities against people in other countries highlight a dark moment for the rest of the world .

During a speech at the CCP’s centenary event, President Xi Jinping boldly proclaimed that “China will never allow any foreign force to intimidate, oppress or subdue us,” which is ironic given that the CCP’s foreign policy is based on intimidation, oppression, and subjugation, writes David Spencer for Taiwan News.

China’s oppressive policies are used regionally, against small nations and large countries like Pakistan to ensure that a significant portion of the world adheres to party lines. This is the same approach that is being implemented in Hong Kong, Xinjiang, Tibet and all over China itself to control any minority or dissenting voice.

Stressing that no other country intends to subdue the Chinese people but wants them to be freed from the oppression they suffer under the CCP, Spencer said July 1 should be a day of mourning for everyone in the free world.

“A century ago this week, one of the most dangerous, genocidal and totalitarian totalitarian regimes in history was born,” he wrote for Taiwan News.

Addressing his unspecified opponents, Xi during the community party’s centenary speech said that any outside attempt to subjugate the country would result in “bloody blows against a Great Wall of steel.”

The “bloody smacked heads” remark on Thursday drew widespread attention, which subsequently appeared to be softened in the government’s own English translation.

Meanwhile, one of the targets of the Xi-led regime is Taiwan, as Beijing continues to view Taiwan as an inseparable part of its territory even though the CCP has never ruled the democratic island of around 24 million. inhabitants. “… No amount of pageantry can hide how devastating that would be for this country, its people and the world in general,” Spencer said.

Regarding Taiwan, Xi used two terms – “one country, two systems” and the “1992 Consensus”.

According to Spencer, Xi is still working under the illusion that the “one country, two systems” model might still work for Taiwan, despite the fact that he has been totally discredited by his regime’s annexation and subsequent abuses. Hong Kong.

While the term “1992 consensus” is used in Sino-Taiwanese relations, it is a totally inaccurate term because no consensus has been reached between the two sides. However, in recent years, as Taiwan moves further and further away from China, the CCP has decided that the “1992 Consensus” is one of their red lines, Spencer wrote for Taiwan News.

No political party has killed more people than the CCP, according to former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

“If the West wants to find an appropriate way to mark the 100th anniversary of the CCP, it will take steps to ensure that the brutal regime cannot spread its poison or cast its shadow on mankind for another 100 years,” writes Spencer.

The Pew Research Center recently conducted a survey of the world’s 17 largest economies – in Europe, North America and the Asia-Pacific region – which yielded extremely negative opinions on China.

The study showed that, as negative views on the two countries reached or approached historic highs last year, confidence in the US president has accelerated since Joe Biden took office, while confidence in President Xi Jinping remains unchanged and near all-time lows.

Ratings for the Chinese president have consistently been low in many countries, especially the Western European countries surveyed, since this question was first asked in 2014. (ANI)

