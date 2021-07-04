When Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Fame Shailesh Lodha was swept away praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi: “… Napunsak Nahi Hai”





It is not a given that Bollywood and TV celebrities love our beloved Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Time and time again, celebrities have supported Modi to spread the word for many social causes, including COVID-19. Today we bring you a flashback when Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Shailesh Lod congratulated the Prime Minister. Read to find out more. Shailesh enjoys a big fan after posting his stint on the show and portraying the character of Taarak Mehta. For those of you who don’t know, Shailesh Lodha is a poet before you are an actor. Congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making bold decisions, Lodha was in awe of the politician at Khaasdar Sanskrutik Mahotsav 2019. Taarak Mehta Ka actor Ooltah Chashmah has dedicated a few lines to the Prime Minister by quoting Sach Hai, Iraade Hamaare Vidhwansak Nahi Hai Aur Akaaran Yudh Ke Hum Prashansak Nahi HaiAhinsak Ke Pujari Hai Hum Lekin Sun Le Duniya Ahinsak Hai Hum, Napi Hun Hun. Its English translation states: It is a truth, we (the Indian people) do not have destructive motives and we do not promote war, we believe in non-violence but that does not mean that we are powerless. Watch Shailesh Lodha’s full video here: It is such a healthy speech to watch. Meanwhile, rumors of a strained relationship between Shailesh Lodha and Dilip Joshis were circulating on social media earlier this year in March. But the two actors did not say anything about it and remained silent on the subject. Dilip plays the character of Jethalal in the series and enjoys a large number of fans because of the same. What do you think of Shailesh Lodhas’ poetry on PM Narendra Modi? Tell us in the comments below. Must read: Priyank Sharma is ready to pack some punch in ‘Puncch Beat 2’ as he attends mixed martial arts class Follow us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube

