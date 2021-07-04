Masks are here to stay in Scotland





The Scottish government says it will still be mandatory to wear face coverings north of the border even if England, as expected, takes action later this month to relax the rules on masks. The comments come after Sunday newspapers reported that Boris Johnson, who is due to take stock of UK unlock plans this week, is set to remove social distancing and mask-wearing requirements during the so called Freedom Day. In a statement, the Scottish government, however, specifies that masks will still be necessary in certain situations. “As the Prime Minister has indicated, we will have to manage life with Covid 19 for a while, even when we are able to get past level 0. There will always be a continued need for face coverings, for example on the public transport and in the retail trade. A Scottish government spokesperson said more advice on the face mask issue would be given by the end of the month. British Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick appeared to confirm reports of an impending easing of restrictions in England on Sunday, saying the vaccine’s impact on preventing serious illness means it is time to roll back the tough restrictions that had been in place from the past. 16 months. Robert Jenrick told the BBC Andrew Marr Show: It looks like, thanks to the success of the vaccination program, we now have the opportunity to roll back those restrictions and return to normalcy where possible. Mr Jenrick said he hoped the UK could ‘move as one’ when pandemic restrictions were lifted, but acknowledged the situation was different across the EU. According to the Sunday Times, mask wearing will become voluntary in all contexts in England and the meter and above rule in hospitality settings will end, meaning a return to bar consumption with no table service requirement. Mass events, including festivals, will also be allowed as part of the proposals for the final stage of the lockdown exit roadmap, the newspaper said. Cabinet Minister Mr Jenrick said that while cases have increased they have not resulted in serious illness and death, allowing the UK government to be positive about the July 19 unlock. It is as if we are now in the last stage, in a time when we can start living with the virus and move on with our lives, he said. Mr Jenrick, who has pledged to get rid of his face covering when allowed, said the state will not tell you what to do as ministers seek to switch from law enforcement a personal choice, with people exercising their own judgment on whether or not to continue to wear masks. Rather, the responsibility will be to ensure that every adult is fully immunized to guard against increasing hospital admissions and deaths, he told Sky News Trevor Phillips on Sunday. However, Professor Stephen Powis, national medical director for NHS England, said it wouldn’t necessarily be a bad thing if people continued to wear masks in crowded spaces, as these habits to reduce infections are a good thing to keep.

