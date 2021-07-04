Pariaman City Government to Host First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo National Roller Skating Championship





TIMESINDONESIA, PARIAMAN – The municipal government of Pariaman, West Sumatra (West Sumatra), will organize the national championship (Kejurnas) for the trophy of the first lady Iriana Joko Widodo. The statement was forwarded by the Mayor of Pariaman, Dr. H. Genius Umar, S.Sos, M.Si, after successfully organizing the Pariaman Fun Roller Skating Tour race in Sumatra, from Saturday to Sunday 3-4 July 2021 . “The city of Pariaman is ready to welcome the trophy of the first lady, Mrs. Iriana Joko Widodo”, he declared on Sunday (4/7/2021). Genius Umar’s confidence here is quite reasonable. First, the Pariaman City Government has successfully organized three regional roller skating events, the Pariaman Fun Roller Skating Tour Race in Sumatra. And in 2019, the area, dubbed The Sunset City of Indonesia, also proved to be a success by hosting the Pariaman Mayor’s Cup National Roller Skating Championship. At this time, the province of Central Java emerged as the general champion. Second, in West Sumatra province, Kota Pariaman is the only region that has a national standard roller skate track. Namely, the Pariaman City Roller Skate Circuit, on Cermin Beach, Lohong Village, Central Pariaman District. More importantly, Pariaman City is the winner of the highest score in controlling the spread of Covid-19, throughout West Sumatra province. And during the pandemic, Kota Pariaman’s worst status was limited to the yellow zone. This condition was achieved through the commitment of solidarity and mutual cooperation of all components of society to comply with health protocols in order to encourage the growth and development of the regional tourism sector. “The national skateboarding event to compete for the First Lady’s Cup in Pariaman City, will cooperate with the Central Perserosi (Rose Skate Sports Association), and we pray that this event can be organized and that the Covid-19 pandemic can soon. pass, “said the genius Umar. . Meanwhile, the representative of the Perserosi power plant, Kopli admitted that he really appreciates the good intentions of the mayor of Pariaman in encouraging the progress of the national sport of roller skating. As a follow-up, he immediately discussed the plan with the board. “After our return to Jakarta, Perserosi and I will hold a joint meeting to further discuss the First Lady’s Cup national roller skating event in Pariaman City. Later, technical aspects and activities will be discussed first in internal, ”he said. According to him, the National Standard Roller Skate Circuit owned by the government of the city of Pariaman as well as the success of organizing events at regional and national level every year, will be a separate note. Kopli is optimistic that this will be a solid basis for the Company to issue recommendations. Note the presence of Kopli in Pariaman City, West Sumatra (West Sumatra) in order to witness firsthand the Pariaman Fun Roller Skating Tour Race in Sumatra. The championship brought together 300 athletes from 20 roller skate clubs. They came from Aceh, Medan, Jambi, Pekanbaru and the region of West Sumatra. Information from Pariaman City Tourism and Culture Director (Disparbud Kota Pariaman) Dwi Marhen Yono, SSTP, M Si, Pariaman Sports Tourism Fun Roller Skating Race in Sumatra has extraordinary multiplayer effect on the tourism industry. tourism. During the two days of implementation, sightseeing increased rapidly. In fact, all hotels, host families, restaurants and tourist destinations are fully booked. “So not only does it increase the progress of inline skating, but it also moves the economy of the community and the region,” he said.

