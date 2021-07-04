Politics
US-Turkey relations take a public blow with accusation of child soldiers
The United States has put Turkey on a list of countries implicated in the use of child soldiers, a further step in the deterioration of its relations with Ankara, analysts told The Media Line.
The move was Washington’s latest rebuke of its NATO ally amid years of deteriorating relations, underscored by Ankara’s purchase of Russian arms, and accelerated by the assumption of US President Joe Biden. , then by the three-month wait to hold a phone call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Ryan Bohl, Middle East and North Africa analyst at Stratfor, told The Media Line that the US is sending a signal that it is monitoring Turkey’s human rights and political record foreign, with the possibility of taking more serious measures in the future.
Bohl said the United States is unlikely to immediately enforce law-related sanctions, but that Washington now has a legal mechanism to punish Turkey later.
He added that it also shows how closely Washington’s relationship with Turkey is under scrutiny and reinforces the belief that the United States should reduce its dependence on its NATO ally. .
“It’s going to add credence to those arguments… it’s just going to keep increasing, this tension that the country is drifting a bit too authoritarian,” he said.
He added that the focus on Syria and Libya shows Washington is particularly concerned about Turkey’s allies in those countries, fearing that some of the proxy groups include jihadist elements.
US State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Thursday that adding Turkey to the list would not affect talks over Ankara at the head of Kabul airport security in Afghanistan then. that the United States complete the withdrawal of its troops.
“This is just wishful thinking,” said Muzaffer Senel, from the department of political science and international relations at Medipol University in Ankara. “This will certainly have ramifications for US-Turkish relations,” he added.
Senel said he expects Turkey to respond in the medium to long term by turning more to Russia and China.
Ties with the United States and NATO are top priorities for Turkey, which relies on the deterrence of the military alliance to ensure its territorial security in a border region with Syria, Iraq and the United States. Iran.
However, Washington did not use its influence to change Ankara’s position on Syria, especially when Turkey launched an offensive in the northeast in October 2019 against the U.S.-allied Kurdish militia, the YPG.
Ankara claims that the YPG is cooperating with the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) in Turkey, which Ankara, Washington and the European Union classify as a terrorist organization.
Ahead of the 2019 offensive, talks broke down between Turkey and the United States over its alliance with the YPG and its presence in northeastern Syria near the Turkish border, which Ankara sees as a major threat. for the safety.
A letter from then-President Donald Trump warning Erdogan not to “be a fool” also failed to prevent the Turkish president’s incursion into Syria.
An uncompromising approach from the United States could help Erdogan, who has used anti-American sentiments in the past to bolster his position when he faced pressure on financially struggling Turkey.
When the United States imposed sanctions on Turkey for the detention of an American pastor, for example, Erdogan called for a boycott of American electronics, causing people to smash their iPhones and slice up American dollars.
Turkey has responded to its inclusion on the child soldier list by calling the United States hypocrites, accusing the YPG of using child soldiers.
A statement from the Turkish Foreign Ministry said it was a “stark example of hypocrisy and double standards as the United States openly aids, supplies weapons to the PKK / YPG who forcibly recruit children, “Reuters news agency reported.
In 2018, Human Rights Watch accused the YPG of recruiting children for military training and of not telling their families where they were.
“It’s not a fair list at least… I don’t think they have any goodwill,” Senel said of the list of American child soldiers.
“If you want to ban all kinds of child soldiers, then every country must respect [that] without any form of discrimination, but now there is discrimination, ”he added.
Bohl argues that while the United States is not in a morally high position, Turkey still has the most to lose if it moves further away from the United States.
Then Bohl said: “The United States is starting to threaten to change its policy, its defense policy towards Turkey, which has a much bigger impact on Turkey than Turkey trying to do this kind of counter-threats. in the USA.
