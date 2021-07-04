Pakistani Journalists’ Union Announces National Demonstration Against Punjab’s Press Freedom Law





Islamabad [Pakistan], July 4 (ANI): The Federal Union of Pakistan Journalists (PFUJ) on Monday called for a nationwide protest against the passage of the controversial Punjab Assembly Privilege Bill 2021, which provides for to impose sanctions on journalists for publishing articles on the work of the assembly and its committees.

The appeal was made by PFUJ President Shahzada Zulfiqar and General Secretary Nasir Zaidi through a statement in which they called on all journalists’ unions (UJs) to organize rallies and hoist black flags in the press clubs to protest against the “brutal” law, Aurore reported.

The union argued that the bill would undermine press freedom by imposing three months’ imprisonment or a fine of 10,000 rupees, or both, for the publication of any report on the proceedings or a committee report before it is presented to the assembly.

The PFUJ condemned what it called the insulting treatment of journalists in Quetta and the “fascist tactics” employed by the provincial government in Balochistan to prevent the media from covering a press conference by leaders of the opposition in town, Dawn reported.

Zulfiqar and Zaidi said “mass tactics” against journalists would not be tolerated at any cost and called on the government of Balochistan to take action against “undemocratic action”.

Various Pakistani journalist groups and unions announced Friday a rally outside the governor’s house in Punjab province to protest the controversial bill, calling it “anti-democratic”.

The bill has the support of all parties in government and opposition – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Pakistan Muslim League (Q) (PML-Q) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N ).

Press freedom has long been a problem in Pakistan, but the situation deteriorated markedly under Imran Khan, who dismissed allegations of attacks on the Pakistani press as a “joke”.

The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) has ranked Pakistan as the fifth most dangerous place to practice journalism, with 138 journalists losing their lives in the line of duty between 1990 and 2020. (ANI)

