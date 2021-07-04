



Former US President Donald Trump was removed from his post by Joe Biden last November and left the White House in January. His reputation suffered significant damage as supporters of his January 6 “Stop the Steal” rally continued to attack the US Capitol building. Since then he has kept a much lower profile, aside from a few public appearances to promote some of his future endeavors.

Does Donald Trump still have support? Like many American presidents before him, Mr. Trump has not kept politics at bay. But unlike his predecessors, he doesn’t seem prepared to come to terms with the circumstances of his defeat, continually revisiting baseless claims that Democrats “stole” the 2020 election. His base has followed in his footsteps which, according to recent gatherings, remain important. Mr Trump recently appeared in Florida, where supporters gathered to hear him talk about Sarasota County. An enthusiastic crowd braved the soaking conditions in their thousands to watch the controversial Republican appear alongside other prominent members of the party. They did not seem intimidated by the recent charges against the Trump Organization, brought by the Manhattan District Attorney (DA) accusing Allen Weisselberg, chief financial officer of Mr. Trump’s group of companies, of tax evasion. READ MORE: XI Jinping Plots ‘World Domination’ As Trump Is No Longer A Threat

Mr. Weisselberg and the organization itself have pleaded not guilty to the charges. But those at the rally seemed oblivious to the news, pledging their unwavering support to the former commander-in-chief. One of them told the Guardian that they felt the charges were “fabricated”. Another added that Mr. Trump still had “a lot of very enthusiastic supporters,” as evidenced by the crowds in attendance. Mr. Trump maintains his popularity with both the average voter and the Republican establishment he once led. And polls show he can count on their support in a potential race in 2024. In his speech yesterday, Mr. Trump hinted at another presidential bid.

If the announcement is a firm commitment to a third presidential bid, Mr. Trump will face a nomination battle. Several other potential favorites have emerged since the former president stepped down. They include GOP greats such as Ron DeSantis and Ted Cruz. Even Mike Pence, who parted ways with Mr. Trump on less than stellar conditions, is on the list of desirable candidates. Recent polls suggest GOP supporters have shifted their weight behind Mr DeSantis, who is currently Florida state governor. He topped a poll released last month with a narrow lead over Mr. Trump. A straw poll conducted by the Centennial Institute, a think tank based at the Christian University of Colorado, found it had the support of 74.12% of attendees at the Western Conservative Summit in Denver.

Mr. Trump lagged behind by just under three percent, garnering the support of 71.43 percent of respondents. He had a ten-vote lead, with 275 to Mr. Trump’s 275. Ted Cruz, the senator from Texas, followed them both at 42.86 percent. Much of the support behind Mr DeSantis comes from his handling of the Florida pandemic. He was notoriously resistant to any lockdown or restriction in his condition. While Democrats blasted the head of state, most conservatives praised him.

