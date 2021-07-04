Politics
PM Modi welcomes US President Biden to July 4 celebrations in the United States
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted US President Joe Biden on the country’s 245th Independence Day, saying the strategic partnership between India and the United States is of truly global significance.
Speaking to Twitter, Prime Minister Modi said, “Warm congratulations and greetings to @POTUS @JoeBiden and the people of the United States on their 245th Independence Day. As vibrant democracies, India and the United States share values of liberty and liberty. Our strategic partnership has real global significance. “
The United States will celebrate its Independence Day on July 4 with much more zeal this time around as the country recovers from the coronavirus pandemic that has banned large gatherings for over a year.
To mark the occasion, the annual National Mall fireworks display will take place and will be launched at 9:09 p.m. EDT (0109 GMT) on Independence Day, on both sides of the reflecting pool in front of the Lincoln Memorial.
This is another sign that the country is returning to more normal times. President Joe Biden has set July 4 as a target date to vaccinate 70% of American adults against COVID-19, which has killed 600,000 people in the United States.
Masks will be mandatory on all public transportation, the park service said, and unvaccinated people should continue to wear masks outdoors in crowded spaces.
“Watching the 4th of July fireworks from the National Mall against the backdrop of monuments and memorials is one of the greatest traditions of our nation’s capital,” said Jeff Reinbold, Superintendent of the National Mall and Parks commemorative.
“This year, the exhibit not only celebrates the 245th anniversary of American independence, but also marks an important step forward as the city emerges from the pandemic.”
The park service said it would post more details about the event on its website later this month.
New York City said last week that its annual Macy’s July 4 fireworks display would return this summer, after the pandemic led authorities to opt for a series of smaller shows in 2020 to discourage crowds from turning up. bring together.
(With contributions from agencies)
