Afghanistan: the United States does not want a war while having it too

With the withdrawal of all US troops from Afghanistan now expected about a month earlier instead of September 11, by the end of August, the overriding question is how and to what extent Washington will remain militarily engaged with Kabul.

Eric Schmitt of the New York Times reports that one of the ways the US military will help is through teleconferencing. In a sense, we could see the emergence of the idea of ​​Zooming in on a War or calling it so to speak. Add to that the armed drones that have been in use for a long time, and often to devastating collateral damage, and you have all the makings of long-range warfare.

It was then that the Taliban continued to engulf district after district, they already controlled around 70 out of a total of 421 and ended up pointing their weapons at Kabul. In the past 24 hours alone, 13 more districts have reportedly fallen under Taliban assault. The tired cliché of repeating history does not seem to have tired much in Afghanistan. Two decades after the United States exhausted the Taliban, the Taliban is now exhausting the United States in a way. Are we going to see the emergence of Talibanistan? We do not know it yet, but it is not entirely inconceivable.

Three external players are decisive here: Pakistan, India and China. All three have important geostrategic issues; Islamabad, of course, more than New Delhi and Beijing, but India is not that far behind. For Beijing, however, it’s a bigger, newer game to control a mineral-rich country.

For Pakistan, the challenge is direct and existential since the Taliban no longer seriously listens to their ancestors.

For President Joe Biden, who has proven to be the man to bring the troops home unlike his three immediate predecessors Donald Trump, Barack Obama and George W. Bush, this is such a dichotomous sale. On the one hand, he must convince the Americans that he is the one to end eternal wars, but on the other, he must also convince Afghanistan that he still supports them. It’s like not wanting your war and having it too.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan is also in an extremely contradictory situation. He told the New York Times in an interview: Since the United States gave a withdrawal date, from that point our influence waned over the Taliban. And the reason is that by the time the United States gave a release date, the Taliban were essentially claiming victory. They think they won the war. At the same time, he has long said that the US military presence in Afghanistan is detrimental to that country’s quest for any semblance of normalcy.

Khan believes that if the Taliban attempted to achieve an all-out military victory in the aftermath of the US withdrawal, there would be a civil war in Afghanistan. A protracted civil war in Afghanistan means Pakistan faces millions of refugees. There are already three million Afghan refugees in Pakistan.

An economically weakened Pakistan also has a direct bearing on India, as it makes them even more unpredictable than they already are.

Without an American presence, Afghanistan has every chance of relapsing into misanthropic anarchy. It’s ironic because even with the United States in charge, it was only slightly better, especially for the women of the country. If you are an Afghan girl or woman, even a little better makes all the difference. From now on, everything will be threatening for them.

The images of US troops leaving Bagram Air Base, the last Afghan air base to be abandoned by Washington, were striking in the already abandoned look of the place at first glance. It was the nerve center of the US presence in Afghanistan for two decades. In a strange way, it was like what those cavernous wedding tents, Mandaps, feel after the wedding festivities are over. The post-wedding ceremony, you see overturned chairs and plates full of half-eaten food. The buzzing martial sounds seem to have ceased in Bagram for the time being. It is not a given that the Afghans will be able to manage and maintain the massive physical infrastructure left by the Americans. If the look and feel of its cities is any guide, not at all.

There was bound to come a time when the United States had to let the Afghans decide for themselves what they wanted to do with Afghanistan. The only problem is that once the United States left, Pakistan and China would jointly try to make their presence felt, with India not far behind. Russia, the original executioner of Afghanistan, could also sneak in at some point.

India has historically avoided any major military engagement with other countries, with the one big exception being Sri Lanka in the 1980s. If the Taliban eventually take control of Kabul, New Delhi will have no choice but to work with them, including looking at the Kashmir Valley where Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government is trying to completely reset structural equations after repealing Section 370. The hardline fallout from the emboldened Taliban has a potential consequence for separatist violence in the Kashmir Valley.

In short, the mess, ferment and torment will continue for the foreseeable future.

