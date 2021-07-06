Politics
Boris Johnsons plans to lift too risky mass restrictions in Varadkar
eo Varadkar has slammed the UK government’s plan to remove most coronavirus restrictions in England, saying the move is too risky.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson used his Downing Street press conference on Monday afternoon to outline what Stage 4 of his plans to end lockdown restrictions in England will look like.
From July 19, wearing a mask will no longer be a legal requirement under the plans, nor social distancing in most cases, and nightclubs will be able to reopen.
Speaking in Dublin on Tuesday, the Irish Deputy Prime Minister said if things go wrong in England it could have a ripple effect in Ireland.
What was announced yesterday in England was in my opinion too risky.
The prospect of seeing crowded theaters in the West End and nightclubs in Manchester crowded to the brim would frankly concern us in this country, the Fine Gael frontman said.
If things go wrong in England it will have a ripple effect in Ireland and our other neighbors.
They say they can take 50,000 cases a day without having a serious impact on the NHS and I think that’s a bit of a gamble and it’s a gamble we’re not going to take here.
We must avoid falling back into a spiral of fear here. The Delta wave is underway but it will be different from other waves and it is because of the vaccination program.
A thousand cases a day, or even 2,000 cases a day in a few weeks, is not the same as a thousand cases a day in January, this is because the link between the cases of infections and hospitalizations and deaths and that’s what really matters is drastically weakened, not broken.
Keep in mind that if the number of people in intensive care tripled, it would still be less than 50 people in intensive care, and we were relaxing the restrictions when there were 50 people in intensive care.
If the number of people hospitalized has quadrupled, this still represents around 200 people hospitalized in a system of 11,000 beds.
We have to make sure that we understand that this Delta wave is going to be different, it is a wave that is happening but it is a wave that we can resist and that is what we intend to do by vaccination , by an appropriate level of restrictions and by testing, trace and isolate.
Mr Varadkar said people would see the number of daily cases increase dramatically over the next few weeks, but added that it would not be the same as previous waves.
Get vaccinated and make sure you get the second dose, he added.
This wave is a wave that we can overcome with vaccinations. We must avoid a cycle of fear.
Mr Varadkar also said the Irish government’s decision to postpone the reopening of restaurants inside was the correct one.
He said the decision to delay the recovery will give health services more time to vaccinate the public and bring the national Covid digital certificate to allow hospitality indoors.
Meanwhile, Labor leader Alan Kelly has said there is division and confusion among sectors of the civil service over the use of antigen testing.
Mr Kelly told the Irish parliament that government departments always go back and forth with pilots.
After Christmas, the Department of Transport had no problem using them for Irish truck drivers heading to France, and last week the Department of Agriculture used antigen tests on 4,000 people during from a pilot festival in Kilmainham and one person tested positive, Kelly added.
The Minister of Health (Stephen Donnelly) has now set up another group on the use of antigen testing.
Many people will wonder why Denmark can make 500,000 antigen tests available per day, but after months of exchange we are still in contact with pilots.
Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin said antigen testing is on the government’s agenda today and will await a report from Professor Mary Horgan who is leading a group to advance the use of the rapid test antigen.
(The group) will advise government departments and agencies and other sectors of the economy on how best to deploy antigen testing in certain settings, Martin added.
Sources
2/ https://www.standard.co.uk/news/uk/leo-varadkar-boris-johnson-england-department-of-transport-british-b944439.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]