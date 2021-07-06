PM Modi To Offer 65 New Projects Worth Rs 421.54 Crore To Kashi | India News





VARANASI: Not only is the list of ready projects that will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his next visit to his parliamentary constituency being finalized, another list of 65 new projects of Rs 421.54 crore that he will offer to the people is also taking a final form. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath provided an update on plans on Sunday evening in the city.

PM’s new gifts for Kashi will also include a Central Institute of Petrochemical Engineering and Technology (CIPET).

Although the final date for the Prime Minister’s visit has not yet been received by the district administration, anticipating his arrival before the end of July, the state government and the district administration have started preparations, especially for the inauguration of ready projects and also those for which he lay the foundations.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath discussed details of projects already underway and underway in a meeting with city officials late Monday evening. He said a total of 75 projects worth over Rs 736 crore are ready to be inaugurated in Varanasi, which has seen historic development over the past seven years.

Before leaving the city on Monday evening, the CM inspected Rudraksh, the International Convention Center, built with a budget of Rs 186 crore as a symbol of Indo-Japanese friendship. Officials expect the prime minister to dedicate the Rudraksh ICC to the nation and also usher in ready projects and lay the groundwork for new ones from the same location.

TOI received on Tuesday the details of 65 proposed new projects, which are likely to be officially launched by the PM during his proposed visit, after their detailed presentation to the MC.

Speaking of the new projects, Division Commissioner Deepak Agrawal said: The construction of the CIPET building with a budget of Rs 40.1 crore is at the top of the list for which the foundation stone would be laid.

Foundation stones for a 12-story ground floor transit hostel for police at Police Lines (Rs 24.96 crore), an integrated mango and vegetable packing plant in Karkhiyaon industrial zone for exports of agricultural products (Rs 15.78 crore), an ITI in Mahgaon (Rs 14.16 crore), a shooting range (Rs 5.04 crore), the development of sports infrastructure at the Sampurnanand sports stadium (Rs 3, 86 crore), the creation of urban places under the flyover of Lahartara-Chowkaghat and the beautification of an ashram in Manikarnika Ghat (Rs 15.81 crore) will also be posed.

Eight urban development projects including priority water supply scheme I to sis-Varna of Rs 108.53 crore, works related to water supply to trans-Varuna of Rs 19.49 crore, a two MW solar power plant at Bhelupur water treatment plant of Rs 17.24 crore and The laying of a sewer line in Konia ghat area with Rs 15.03 crore will also be started.

No less than 12 rural link road projects with Rs 86.07 crore and the renovation and repair of 35 rural roads with Rs 25.19 crore will also be launched.

