Prime Minister Imran Khan to address public rallies next week





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to address several public gatherings in Azad Jammu and Kashmir ahead of the elections scheduled for July 25, FYR News reported on Tuesday.

According to the details, PTI chief lawyer Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Federal Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur called on Prime Minister Imran to discuss issues related to the Kashmir polls. AJK.

The meeting finalized the AJK visit program of Prime Minister Imran for the election campaign.

According to a schedule, the prime minister will travel to Mirpur on July 12 where he will address a public rally. The prime minister will address a rally in Bagh on July 18 and in Muzaffarabad on July 23.

The Federal Minister and Head of the PTI also briefed Prime Minister Khan on the ongoing PTI election campaign in the AJK.

AJK elections

On June 10, the AJK CEC announced the holding of regional elections on July 25.

According to ECP, 32 20 546 Kashmiris will vote in the next elections. There are 15 19 347 registered male voters, while 12 97 747 female voters will be eligible to vote.

Elections will be held to elect 45 representatives of the Legislative Assembly, including 33 in Azad Kashmir and 12 for migrants from Kashmir.

To read: AJK elections: the PML-N issues tickets to candidates from 36 constituencies

The Election Commission strengthened four constituencies in the 2021 elections in Azad Jammu and Kashmir. The AJK electoral commission asked candidates to submit their candidacy files before June 21. The examination of the candidates’ application files will take place on June 22.

Candidates can withdraw their application form on July 02, while the final list of candidates will be posted on July 03.

Election symbols will be awarded on 04 July.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Pakistani Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan People’s Party (PP) and other parties had handed out party tickets to their candidates for the elections of the AJK LA.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://arynews.tv/ajk-polls-pm-imran-khan-public-rallies/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos