Donald Trump: former Dallas Cowboys RB Herschel Walker would be “unstoppable” in politics





Former Dallas Cowboys superstar Herschel Walker would also be a superstar if he chose to run for public office in Georgia, former President Donald Trump has said.

In a bid for a Senate seat, Trump said his longtime friend would be “unstoppable.”

From the Atlanta Journal-Constitution: “Walker is viewed by many Republicans as the frontrunner in next year’s GOP primary to challenge US Senator Raphael Warnock, even though he has yet to compete in the race that d ‘Other contenders joined weeks ago to run for office shortly after his own electoral defeat, and it was Trump last week who said on a Tory radio show that Walker was ready to run.’ ‘

“He told me he was going to do it, and I think he will,” Trump said on the show, according to AJC. “I had dinner with him a week ago. He’s a great guy. He’s a patriot. He’s a very loyal person.

Walker, who has never held public office, has confirmed he is considering running for office, but AJC calls his plan “open secrecy in Georgian politics.”

Walker, 59, is a resident of Texas but remains a legend in Georgia via the sports world. As a football star at the University of Georgia, he won the Heisman Trophy and led the Bulldogs to a national championship. He began his professional career in 1983 at the USFL before joining the Cowboys, and in 1989 he was the centerpiece of the largest (and most unbalanced) exchange in NFL history when Dallas traded it for Minnesota.

