Demo, Muhammadiyah students consider Jokowi a total failure





Makassar, CNN Indonesia – Dozens of studentsof the Muhammadiyah University Alliance (Unismuh) A rally in front of the campus of Jalan Sultan Alauddin, Kota Makassar, South Sulawesi. They closed all the roads holding trucks and burning tires, causing long traffic jams. In the action, the students presented several demands, the main issue of which was “Jokowi Ma’ruf has totally failed”. BEM Economics and Business Unismuh Makassar President Darmawan said in his speech that the nation’s current situation is very alarming. He said that many political products of the DPR and the government were seen as not representing the aspirations of the people. “We consider that all of Jokowi Ma’aruf’s policies have failed miserably, which is not beneficial for the community,” Darmawan told Makassar on Tuesday (6/7). During the action, they also wore clothes bearing the resignation requests of President Joko Widodo and Vice President KH Ma’aruf Amin. Students also distribute papers containing attitude statements. In their stance, the students considered that under Jokowi’s leadership there was a process of deregulation of laws and regulations contrary to the spirit and ideals of the state to educate the life of the nation and promote the good. -be general. “Law enforcement is still selective and discriminatory, the massive practice of KKN by government bureaucrats, the supremacy of civil society is weakened,” the statement said. The students felt the government was inconsistent in determining and deciding to postpone the face-to-face conferences, which was the government’s incompetence in handling the Covid-19 pandemic in Indonesia. “As long as this pandemic continues to be commercialized, character education for future generations will continue to experience setbacks. Education that is still delivered online is seen as ineffective and not ideal,” the student said. Not only that, the students also urged the government to immediately issue a Perppu and save the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK). “Cancel the VAT bill and stop the commercialization of education and Covid-19,” the students asked. The student action of the Unismuh One Alliance took place under high police surveillance. Responding to student statements, presidency spokesman Fadjroel Rachman said criticism from students was common. “Mr. Jokowi responded for BEM UI. Criticism is common in democracy. The heart of democracy. It is enough to obey the laws and regulations in force in the conduct of criticism,” Fadjroel told CNNIndonesia.com. (Peace agreement)



