Mike Lindell has set August 13 as the date for his crazy theory that Trump will be reinstated as president





MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell. Stephen Maturen / Getty Images

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell has claimed Trump will return to the White House on August 13.

It is the first time that he has fixed a precise date for the baseless theory.

The 2020 election, which Biden won, will be “withdrawn” and the “Communists” routed, Lindell said.

See more stories on the Insider business page.

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell has said he believes former President Donald Trump will do his utmost to be reinstated as president on August 13.

Speaking to Brannon Howse on the conservative WVW broadcast network on Sunday, Lindell said that on that date Trump’s reinstatement would be “the talk of the world.”

“Donald Trump won,” he said. “I mean, it’s pretty simple, okay? “

There is no legal route for Trump to be reinstated, as reported by Insider’s Jake Lahut and Grace Panetta.

The PatriotTakes Twitter account, which monitors right-wing media, shared a snippet of Lindell’s appearance on Monday:

“On the morning of August 13, it will be the speech of the whole world, saying, ‘Hurry! Let’s cancel this election, let’s be right, let’s get out these Communists, you know, who took power, “” said Lindell.

He also suggested that the election results for “discount senators” would change on August 13.

Lindell has been a prominent voice in the conspiracy theory that the 2020 presidential election was subject to widespread electoral fraud. He’s produced documentaries, appeared at rallies, and even created a social media platform devoted to a pro-Trump perspective.

Through these mediums, he argued that he had built such a compelling legal case that Supreme Court justices should overturn the 2020 election.

Lindell first pitched the idea that Trump would be back in August during an appearance on Steve Bannon’s “War Room: Pandemic” podcast in March, although he did not specify a date.

The idea of ​​Trump’s reinstatement influenced conspiracy theory supporters such as attorney Sidney Powell, and even Trump himself: Maggie Haberman of the New York Times said in June that Trump had told contacts that ‘he expected to be reinstated by August.

The story continues

Several court cases launched by Trump and his supporters claiming there had been widespread electoral fraud have failed.

Lindell is the subject of a multibillion-dollar libel lawsuit filed in February by Dominion Voting Systems, a voting technology company at the heart of Lindell’s conspiracy theories. Lindell countered, citing the First Amendment.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://news.yahoo.com/mike-lindell-set-august-13-095344249.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos